The Northeastern Conference may not be officially naming conference champs in each sport this school year. But when a team achieves what the Gloucester boys track team achieved on Thursday, it has a rightful claim to call itself a conference champion.
With a 61-14 win over Salem at Newell Stadium in the season finale, the Fishermen finish up the season at 4-1, 4-0 in the NEC South Division, beating every team in the conference in head-to-head action.
“The boys had a great season,” Gloucester head coach David Coleman said. “It was great to see this group come together in such a dominant way.”
The Fishermen established themselves as the best team in the NEC South thanks to a balanced lineup with talent in every event. That balance was on display in a blowout win on Thursday afternoon.
Gloucester got first place finishes from Trevor Fulford in hurdles, Kai DeGuzman in the dash, Andrew Coelho in the 600m, Owen Hardy in the 1,000m, Deston Cauthers in the mile and the 4x400m relay team of Anthony Rodriguez, Mike Moffett, Fulford and DeGuzman.
Gloucester swept Thursday’s NEC dual meet with the girls also finishing the season on a high note with a 41-9 win to finish up the season at 2-3, 2-2 in the NEC South.
Ella Young and Rumi Thomas led the way with two first place finishes each. Young won the high jump and the hurdles with Thomas winning the dash and the shot put. Gloucester also got wins from Darcy Muller in the 300m and Faith Casetllucci in the 600m.
Thursday’s meet marked the end of the “Fall 2” track season, which was technically recognized as the indoor season although the track events all took place outdoors. It will be a quick turnaround for the program, which opens up spring outdoor workouts on Monday, April 26. Gloucester will be competing in spring track for the first time since 2019 as the 2020 season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“With all the changes this year, I’m very happy that we were able to get a full season in,” Coleman said. “We are looking forward to getting back out there for the spring after April vacation.”