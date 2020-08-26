The six days of hope for the Northeastern Conference’s student-athletes and their fall seasons were fun while they lasted.
In a decision that will reverberate around Massachusetts in biblical proportions, the NEC has disallowed any athletic competition by its 12 member schools in the fall of 2020, less than a week after the Massachusetts Interscholastic Association’s (MIAA) moved to allow low and moderate risk sports to proceed.
The state plans to run ‘Fall 1’ from September 18 through November 20 for low and moderate risk sports, while leaving a window for ‘Fall 2’ from February 22 through April 25 next year for high risk sports such as football. Communities deemed high risk by the state government’s color coded COVID-19 case map would move all their fall sports to that second ‘wedge’ season. Those learning remotely would have the option to do so as well.
The athletic directors and principals of the Northeastern Conference decided this week to move every sport, including low risk activities golf and cross country, to that second season.
The decision was premature, short sighted and wrong.
The ink is barely dry on the MIAA’s fall directives. The state’s various sport committees haven’t begun to finalize rules modifications aimed at making sports safer in a COVID-19 world. Would it not be prudent to see and evaluate those new rules before making this decision?
The MIAA’s COVID-19 Task Force spent months and hundreds of hours ironing out every detail of a safe return to sports. Multiple state health and government agencies were consulted, involving many MD’s and PhD’s. It feels like a major overreach for the NEC to look at all that work and expertise and say, “this doesn’t work for us.”
The Task Force’s plan was designed to place authority in local hands, with maximum flexibility. An ‘all or nothing’ approach to the upcoming fall season does not take advantage of that flexibility.
The NEC — made up of Peabody, Danvers, Salem, Beverly, Masconomet, Swampscott, Marblehead, Gloucester, Lynn Classical, Lynn English, Saugus and Winthrop — faces the most challenging athletic landscape of any league in the state. On last week’s COVID-19 map, only 10 communities statewide were shaded red, or high risk and unable to play.
Four of those 10 are within the NEC’s borders, encompassing five schools (Salem, Classical, English, Winthrop and Saugus). The heart breaks for kids at those schools that might not be able to compete this fall, which is precisely why the Task Force created the Fall 2 window.
A decision to sack all fall sports for the entire league came too soon. Practice can’t begin until Sept. 18, and the COVID-19 map is updated weekly. Conditions in those communities could improve.
Further, the MIAA ruled that remote learning schools could compete with the approval of their local school committees. Now, those elected officials will never have a chance to weigh in as the state intended, and the decision was not made in an open, public setting.
Massachusetts is experiencing record lows in coronavirus test rates and the vast majority of communities are well under the average daily case rate considered dangerous. Those facts, as we know them right now, make the suspension of sports short sighted.
There’s no way to know if that will still be true in late November, when the MIAA’s winter season should begin, or next February, for Fall 2. By doing nothing now, while conditions are good, the NEC could be letting precious safe time slip away.
The league has set a difficult precedent for the upcoming winter, ‘Fall 2’ and spring seasons by decreeing that if some schools are shaded red, then none shall play.
What if two or three communities become red by Thanksgiving? There’s no ‘Winter 2’ to save the basketball season.
What if Fall 2 never happens, either because of the spread of the virus or awful weather? Quite possibly a kid that spent all summer looking forward to September, only to delay his or her hopes six months, ends up with nothing.
So far the NEC is on an island, with no other leagues canceling competition. The Catholic Central League, including locals Bishop Fenwick and St. Mary’s Lynn, is pushing forward. The Cape Ann League is likely to have some form of varsity athletics in the coming months. It’s wrong for every student-athlete in the NEC to have to watch from the sidelines; how do you explain why kids that you play travel ball with and went against last year can play, but you can’t?
As with everything in the age of coronavirus, nothing about the future is certain. We don’t know if those schools bold enough to play will quickly cancel seasons after outbreaks. We do know that a variety of very smart people at the state level deemed it safe to try. For no NEC school to give that try is regrettable.
Reaction from coaches, parents and athletes in NEC circles ranged from stunned to heartbroken. Emotions were described as dismay, disappointment, incredible, sad and unfortunate.
It was to have been 198 days between the NEC’s last varsity game on March 11 and the opening of the fall golf season on Sept. 25. With a decision made in only six days, it’ll be at least 80 more until, we hope, there’s a conference competition on December 14.
By taking such little time to make this call, the NEC has left far much of it for us to ponder what could’ve been.
Matt Williams has covered the Northeastern Conference since 2007. You can contact him at MWilliams@gloucestertimes.com and follow along on Twitter @MattWilliams_SN.