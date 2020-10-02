The Gloucester golf team became the first GHS team to open up fall season play with a Northeastern Conference clash at Beverly.
The teams went back and forth at Beverly Golf and Tennis with the host Panthers winning by the slimmest of margins 36.5-35.5.
Beverly grabbed an early lead with strong play at the top of the lineup, but wins from Ryan Bergin and Tommy Elliott at the No. 7 and No. 8 spots in the lineup closed the gap. Dillon Orlando also picked up a win for the Fishermen at the No. 3 spot.
Under first year head coach Tyler Conigliari, a 2011 GHS grad and former captain of the golf team, the Fishermen have a solid core returning to the lineup.
Junior Jack Costanzo returns at the No. 1 spot with sophomore Jack Delaney settling into the No. 2 spot. Dillon Orlando, a senior, also returns to the lineup along with Brady Salah and Bergin. Freshman Joseph Orlando and sophomore Nick White are newcomers in the starting lineup.
"We should be able to compete every match," Conigliari said. "We have a solid lineup from top to bottom. The kids came in ready to play, they played a lot over the summer. With COVID that's really all they were able to do all summer."
Gloucester has nine matches on the schedule this fall, all against Northeastern Conference competition. The team will be hosting its next five matches at Bass Rocks Golf Club. The next match on the schedule is an October 13 meeting at home against NEC newcomer Masconomet although another match could be added to the schedule for next week.