Gloucester softball and tennis players were the latest to be honored by the Northeastern Conference as the two sports released their conference All-Star teams.
The Gloucester softball team, which finished second in the NEC North Division and reached the Division 2 North Semifinals, saw two players named All Conference and two others named conference All-Stars.
Senior captain Ella Marshall and junior captain Jenna Hoofnagle were each named first team All NEC.
Marshall, a varsity starter since her freshman season, was a standout defensive player at shortstop and Gloucester’s table setter at the top of the batting lineup, who did serious damage with the bat and on the base paths.
Hoofnagle was one of the top pitchers in the NEC as she could rack of the strikeouts with her overpowering fastball. She was also one of the conference’s most consistent hitters and Gloucester’s best run producer in the middle of the batting lineup.
A pair of juniors were also named conference All-Stars in second baseman Natalie Aiello, another two-way standout that has a slick glove and a bit bat in the middle of the lineup, and outfielder Riley Thibodeau, who was a potent top of the order hitter with one of Gloucester’s strongest throwing arms from the outfield.
The Gloucester boys tennis team won the NEC South Division and turned in an impressive tournament run, winning in the prelims before taking the No. 1 seed in the section down to the wire in the first round of the Division 2 North State Tournament.
The Fishermen saw three players earn a spot on the NEC All-Star team, and all three are underclassmen. Freshman Andry Payano-Sousa, the team’s No.1 singles player at the end of the season, freshman Anders Littman, who settled into No. 2 singles and also played some doubles, and sophomore Noah Willett, a doubles ace, were Gloucester’s All-Star performers.
The Gloucester girls also saw a pair of players earn NEC All-Star status in their top two singles players. Junior Isabelle Nixon had a big season at the No. 1 spot while sophomore Sophia Picano earned a spot on the All-Star team for her work at No. 2 singles.