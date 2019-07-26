NEFC takes national title home from Colorado

A year ago NEFC lost the national championship in a heartbreaking way, falling short on penalty kicks, but this year the 17U's were not to be denied.
The girls, who played in the most competitive soccer Super Group, won the battle on PK's, defeating Dallas Sting, 2-1. It was a game they felt slipping away when Sting scored with three minutes remaining in the second overtime to knot it at 1-1, but they pulled it out in dramatic fashion.
"We were getting ready to celebrate when they scored," said head coach Dushawne "Doc" Simpson. "It was 0-0 at the end of regulation, and we scored first in overtime, but they tied it up late so we went to PK's. We made four while Dallas had three with Emily Hardy making two big saves."
Hardy, who lives in Boxford and attends Philips Andover, has committed to Dartmouth. She had a strong tournament, posting three shutouts including a 7-0 gem over Vestavia Attack on opening day at the National Cup XVIII Cup finals which were held at Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Commerce, Colorado from July 19-23.
"We always knew we'd have a chance with Emily in net," said Simpson. "She was terrific, and we played well as a team. Jess Tonthat had the most goals with six while our back four Katherine Marchessault (Brooks), Lexi Gudaitis (Middleton/Pingree), Lexi Nickole (Saugus/Pingree), and Ryenne Feeney (Masconomet) were outstanding."
Wining the big trophy on PK's just 12 months after being denied in the same scenario brought everything full circle for the squad.
"We were all pretty nervous thinking we had it only to see them come back to force PK's. Last year we were up, 4-2 in penalty kicks and needed a goal or a save to clinch it, but it didn't happen," Simpson said. "I know Emily has been thinking about that for a year, and she's put in so much extra work on the penalty kicks. She was ready this time."
Last Saturday NEFC North Shore shut out Challenge East, 8-0, and the following day tied High Plains Select, 3-3. They posted another shutout, 3-0 over Pride to advance to the finals. Simpson, who is Director of Coaching for NEFC and the Pingree girls soccer coach, has six Highlanders on the squad. The North Shore girls were one of four NEFC teams that took home national championships.
"We had a team from Rhode Island win, one from Western Mass. and another from the Central part of the state," said Simpson. The 13U final pitted NEFC against NEFC while the other three were all against Dallas teams so we went 3-0 against Sting teams."
Both the 17U and 18U won Massachusetts state cups, getting an automatic spot in nationals. Because the Colorado tournament came so late in the season the 18U's decided not to go.
"Half that team has already committed, and so many of the girls are getting ready to go off to college and don't want to take the risk of injury, but the other half would have liked to participate. We got a huge trophy, but we don't get to keep that one. They gave us a smaller one to take home that's still really nice. Right now it's at my house. We didn't get home until the middle of the night on Wednesday, tired by very happy to be national champs," he said.
Members of the team are Hardy, Nickole, Mia Cromwell (Manchester), Feeney (Boxford), Tori Morrelli (Lynnfield), Tess O'Connell (Wilmington), Anna Ferrante (Lynnfield), Gabby Diaz (Lynn), Cassie Jones (Beverly), Tonthat (Middleton), Rachel Chang (Middleton), Dasa Hase (Manchester), Riley DiGilio (Danvers), Ari Dumaine (Nashua, NH), Allie Vaillancourt (Boxford), Gudaitis (Middleton), Marchessault (North Andover), Dana DePiero (Swampscott) and Sofia Arnet (Winchester). Jackie Hughes is the assistant coach.
