Change is in the air this fall when it comes to the high school sports scene.I'm not talking about the return to normalcy where COVID restrictions have been lifted and rules are back to what they normally are for sports such as soccer and field hockey. I'm talking about the MIAA State Tournaments.
The state tournament returns to the fall season for the first time since 2019, and it will have a completely different look with realignments and new systems across the board. Gone are the sectional tournaments and needing a record of .500 or above to qualify in favor of a statewide tournament and a power ratings system put together by MaxPreps.com.
The new system brings forth some interesting potential scenarios as local teams could be traveling all the way to Western Mass. for a preliminary round game but could also potentially host a league rival in a state championship game, something that was not possible before this school year.
In soccer and field hockey, the state wide tournaments will have the top 32 ranked teams qualify in each division. Soccer is adding a fifth division while field hockey is doubling its field, going from two divisions in 2019 to four divisions this fall.
Football has tweaked its format slightly with 16 teams qualifying statewide in eight divisions.
Cross country has condensed its postseason field and will now have three divisions statewide as opposed to the six it had in 2019.
Golf is the only sport sticking with the status quo as it will continue to have a sectional and state tournament in three divisions and teams will qualify based on record.
The criteria for the rankings is unknown as MaxPreps.com has not released its ranking formula so we are left with a bit of an unknown as to how things will work out, but it does create some different opportunities for local teams.
Gloucester is in the middle of the pack when it comes to school enrollment among MIAA schools, falling just below the median. That means the Fishermen will be competing in Division 3 in soccer and field hockey, Division 5 in football and Division 2 in both cross country and golf.
If the MaxPreps rankings are anything like the previous rating system implemented by the MIAA, Gloucester football will probably need at least five wins to be in the state tournament mix. It is much more difficult to qualify now with the field being cut in half.
Gloucester soccer and field hockey are in a unique spot this fall and the rest of this school year. Gloucester is now the fourth smallest school in the NEC based on enrollment, in front of only Swampscott, Saugus and Winthrop, the smallest school in the conference. That means most of Gloucester's games and all of its NEC crossover games in soccer will be against higher division schools, which will help its standing.
With a little more than 60 teams in Division 3 for both field hockey and soccer, Gloucester just needs to be in the top half of the division.
Rockport may be the most intriguing school in the entire state when it comes to this new system. Prior to this school year, the Vikings faced a serious uphill climb to qualify for the postseason in every sport due to the size of the school. Rockport is the smallest school in the Cape Ann League and plays every league game against a larger school. That means the team's overall record may take a hit.
This year, however, Rockport will be judged against its peers and that extremely difficult schedule could work in its favor as it will not need a winning record to qualify. The Vikings will be competing in Division 5 for soccer, Division 4 in field hockey and its usual spot in Division 3 in golf.
On the downside, Division 5 soccer has the more schools to compete with than any other division with more than 80 schools vying for 32 spots.
In theory, Rockport should get the chance to shine in this format. Take girls soccer for example. The Vikings struggle to pick up wins consistently in the CAL, but are usually better than most of the Division 4 playoff field, Rockport's previous division. The school should now get the chance to compete against schools its size during the postseason and should be better off for it.
This format also opens up some opportunities for Manchester Essex, which will be competing in Division 4 in field hockey and soccer and Division 3 in golf and cross country. Manchester Essex recently appealed its standing in football and will now compete in Division 8 after competing in Division 7 in 2019.
Field hockey has a big opportunity in the newly minted Division 4 as it will not have to contend with Watertown anymore, which is in Division 3. Since 2008, Watertown has beaten Manchester Essex in the Division 2 North Finals nine times. The Hornets have to be considered one of the favorites in Division 4.