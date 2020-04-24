Sedona Gillard and Maddie Machado have been standout athletes on multiple Gloucester High School athletic teams over their respective high schools careers. And now both have committed to take their talents to the next level.
Gillard recently signed her letter of intent to compete in track and field at Merrimack College while Machado has committed to play softball at St. Joseph's College of Maine.
Both Gloucester head track and field coach David Coleman and Gloucester softball coach John Nicastro were not surprised to see players of their caliber move on to the next level.
"Sedona has been the consummate leader," Coleman said. "She is always the hardest working athlete at practice and that attitude rubs off on her teammates. That's why she's been able to qualify in so many big events and why she's going to be a strong competitor at the college level."
Nicastro had similar praise for Machado.
"She defines what our program is all about. She’s dedicated, disciplined and what every player and coach strives to be," he said of his All-Star first baseman. "It's sad to see her senior year cut short but she's accomplished more in three years than most athletes could dream of."
On the track, Gillard, who is also a standout soccer player, was a jack of all trades competitor for the Fishermen and has produced in both the winter indoor and spring outdoor seasons. She is now heading to a Division 1 track and field program.
She qualified for Nationals twice and states in every season she's competed in. This winter she was a Northeastern Conference All-Star who was the team's top finisher at the Division 4 State Meet, improving her seed time in the 300m by 11 spots. She also competes in the hurdles and multiple sprint events both indoor and outdoor along with several field events including the long and triple jump in the outdoor season.
"It's rare to have that kind of consistent talent she brings," Coleman said. "We have been fortunate to have a run of Division 1 caliber girls over the last few years and she exemplifies this group. She's always able to toe the line and give her best effort for the sake of the team, and she did it against strong competition. I'm sure she will do the same at Merrimack."
Coleman was expecting big things from his captain in the indoor season as she was expected to be one of the team's highest and most consistent point scorers.
"I'm sure she would have made another run at qualifying for Nationals and would have been right there for us in the big meets," he said.
On the softball diamond, Machado is one of the most dangerous hitters in the Northeastern Conference. While she has been a varsity player since her freshman season, she broke out in a big way last spring as a junior, where she was one of Gloucester's top hitters and the team's leading hitter in its state tournament run, which saw Gloucester reach the Division 2 State Championship game after winning the program's first ever Division 2 North and Division 2 Eastern Mass. championships.
Machado, who was also an All-Star forward on the field hockey team, had a multi-hit game in every one of Gloucester's state tournament games against elite level pitching. She was also one of the team's most clutch bats.
"Maddie helped solidify the deepest postseason run by any girls sports team in GHS history," Nicastro said. "She was lethal in the tournament and it was one of the most dominant postseason performances I've seen."
This spring, Machado was returning to the middle of the Gloucester lineup, where her combination of power and bat control would have made her a key run producer, who also plays a slick first base.
"She's one of the most dominant players we've seen in the program and she would have continued that this season," Nicastro said. "She has been a pleasure to coach because she's everything you want in a player."