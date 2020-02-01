North Shore boys and girls basketball scoring leaders

Does not include Friday night's games.
BOYS
Name, School PPG
1. Kellen Furse, Manchester Essex 24.4
2. Gavyn Hillier, Rockport 24.3
3. Marcus Montagnino, Gloucester 22.3
4. Duncan Moreland, Beverly 20.5
5. Felix Kloman, Pingree 19.0
6. Ali Kachmer, Salem Academy 17.6
7. Jared Berry, Danvers 16.5
8. Jason Romans, Bp. Fenwick 15.5
9. Ryan Hutchinson, Hamilton-Wenham 15.2
10. Alex Gonzalez, Bp. Fenwick 14.8
11. Rollie Castineyra, St. John’s Prep 14.6
12. Andrew Augustin, Swampscott 14.4
13. Aidan Callahan, St. John’s Prep 14.2
14. Jack Shaw, Manchester Essex 13.9
15. Markus Nordin, Hamilton-Wenham 13.2
16. Bobby Jellison, Salem 13.0
16. Mason Paccone, Manchester Essex 13.0
18. Austin Matus, Rockport 12.9
19. Max Grenert, Bp. Fenwick 12.7
20. Will Vanderbilt, Ipswich 12.6
POINTS
Name, School PPG
1. Kylie Schrock, Rockport 22.1
2. Madison Mandalinci, Pingree 19.4
3. Mak Graves, Masconomet 17.1
4. Cindy Shehu, Salem Academy 16.6
5. Hailey Anderson, Beverly 15.3
6. Cheyenne Nessinger, Danvers 14.5
7. Annie Murphy, Fenwick 14.2
8. Emily Clough, Marblehead 13.3
9. Nya Morgen, Swampscott 13.2
10. Riley Daly, Ipswich 13.1
11. Emily Jacobsen, Manchester Essex 12.5
12. Veronica Tache, Fenwick 11.1
13. Tori Farrell, Pingree 10.6
14. Leila Walton, Marblehead 10.0
14. Maddy Lowy, Marblehead 10.0
16. Mya Cuevas, Ipswich 9.8
17. Amber Kiricoples, Peabody 9.5
18. Abbey Skinner, Pingree 9.3
19. Maddy Rivers, Hamilton-Wenham 8.8
20. Gianna Huet, Manchester Essex 8.5
