North Shore boys and girls basketball scoring leaders

Does not include Friday night's games.
BOYS
Name, School PPG
1. Kellen Furse, Manchester Essex 24.9
2. Gavyn Hillier, Rockport 24.1
3. Marcus Montagnino, Gloucester 22.3
4. Felix Kloman, Pingree 22.0
5. Duncan Moreland, Beverly 21.7
6. Ali Kachmer, Salem Academy 19.2
7. Jason Romans, Bp. Fenwick 16.4
8. Alex Gonzales, Bp. Fenwick 15.3
8. Cam O’brien, Swampscott 15.3
10. Jack Shaw, Manchester Essex 15.2
11. Jared Berry, Danvers 15.0
12. Aidan Callahan, St. John’s Prep 14.6
13. Andrew Augustin, Swampscott 14.3
14. Jack Crowley, Beverly 13.3
14. Max Grenert, Bp. Fenwick 13.3
14. Ryan Hutchinson, H-W 13.3
14. Mason Paccone, Manchester Essex 13.3
18. Chris Perez, Danvers 13.2
19. Max Beuvelet, Danvers 13.2
20. Rollie Castineyra, St. John’s Prep 12.9
20. Bobby Jellison, Salem 12.9
GIRLS
Name, School PPG
1. Kylie Schrock, Rockport 24.3
2. Mak Graves, Masconomet 18.9
3. Madison Mandalinci, Pingree 18.4
4. Cindy Shehu, Salem Academy 15.8
5. Hailey Anderson, Beverly 15.0
6. Annie Murphy, Fenwick 15.0
7. Cheyenne Nessinger, Danvers 13.3
7. Emily Clough, Marblehead 13.3
9. Riley Daly, Ipswich 12.8
10. Emily Jacobsen, Manchester Essex 12.7
11. Veronica Tache, Fenwick 12.6
12. Leila Walton, Marblehead 11.3
13. Tori Farrell, Pingree 11.3
14. Abbey Skinner, Pingree 9.7
15. Maddy Lowy, Marblehead 9.5
16. Mya Cuevas, Ipswich 8.9
17. Amber Kiricoples, Peabody 8.7
18. Lindsey Russell, Salem Academy 8.5
19. Paige Richardson, Masconomet 8.0
19. Stephanie Cantone, Salem 8.0
