North Shore boys and girls basketball scoring leaders

POINTS
Name, School PPG
1. Kellen Furse, Manchester Essex 24.3
2. Gavyn Hillier, Rockport 22.9
3. Marcus Montagnino, Gloucester 21.6
4. Duncan Moreland, Beverly 21.4
5. Cole Behrens, Covenant Christian 19.3
6. Felix Kloman, Pingree 18.0
7. Ali Kachmer, Salem Academy 17.1
8. Jared Berry, Danvers 16.8
9. Jason Romans, Bp. Fenwick 15.4
10. Ryan Hutchinson, Hamilton-Wenham 15.2
11. Rollie Castineyra, St. John’s Prep 14.6
12. Andrew Augustin, Swampscott 14.5
13. Jack Shaw, Manchester Essex 14.4
14. Aidan Callahan, St. John’s Prep 14.2
15. Dillon Smith, Pingree 14.0
16. Bobby Jellison, Salem 13.9
17. Will Rourke, Salem Academy 13.6
18. Alex Gonzalez, Bp. Fenwick 13.3
18. Will Vanderbilt, Ipswich 13.3
20. Austin Matus, Rockport 12.9
GIRLS
Name, School PPG
1. Kylie Schrock, Rockport 23.5
2. Madison Mandalinci, Pingree 17.5
3. Cindy Shehu, Salem Academy 16.9
4. Hailey Anderson, Beverly 16.2
5. Mak Graves, Masconomet 15.7
6. Cheyenne Nessinger, Danvers 14.7
7. Tori Farrell, Pingree 14.3
8. Annie Murphy, Fenwick 13.4
9. Emily Clough, Marblehead 13.3
10. Emily Jacobsen, Manchester Essex 13.2
11. Riley Daly, Ipswich 12.8
12. Veronica Tache, Fenwick 10.8
13. Leila Walton, Marblehead 10.0
13. Maddy Lowy, Marblehead 10.0
15. Mya Cuevas, Ipswich 9.5
16. Maddy Rivers, Hamilton-Wenham 9.2
17. Amber Kiricoples, Peabody 8.7
18. Gianna Huet, Manchester Essex 8.5
19. Brianna Pothier, Essex Tech 8.4
20. Liv Filmore, Masconomet 8.0
