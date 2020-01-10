North Shore boys and girls basketball scoring leaders

Does not include Friday night's games.
BOYS
Name, School PPG
1. Felix Kloman, Pingree 25.0
2. Kellen Furse, Manchester Essex 22.7
3. Gavyn Hillier, Rockport 22.0
4. Duncan Moreland, Beverly 21.6
5. Marcus Montagnino, Gloucester 21.3
6. Ali Kachmer, Salem Academy 20.6
7. Jason Romans, Bp. Fenwick 17.2
8. Chris Perez, Danvers 16.3
9. Max Grenert, Bp. Fenwick 15.8
9. Cam O’Brien, Swmpscott 15.8
11. Andrew Augustin, Swampscott 15.7
12. Alex Gonzalez, Bp. Fenwick 15.5
13. Jack Shaw, Manchester Essex 15.3
14. Mason Paccone, Manchester Essex 15.0
15. Will Vanderbilt, Ipswich 14.8
16. Joangel Lugo, Peabody 14.6
17. Aidan Callahan, St. John’s Prep 14.3
18. Max Beuvelet, Danvers 14.1
19. Rollie Castineyra, St. John’s Prep 14.0
20. Austin Matus, Rockport 13.3
GIRLS
Name, School PPG
1. Kylie Schrock, Rockport 23.0
2. Mak Graves, Masconomet 20.0
3. Madison Mandalinci, Pingree 17.9
4. Cheyenne Nessinger, Danvers 17.2
5. Hailey Anderson, Beverly 15.7
6. Cindy Shehu, Salem Academy 14.5
7. Annie Murphy, Fenwick 14.0
8. Emily Clough, Marblehead 13.3
9. Emily Jacobsen, Manchester Essex 13.0
10. Veronica Tache, Fenwick 12.7
11. Riley Daly, Ipswich 11.4
12. Maddy Lowy, Marblehead 11.0
13. Tori Farrell, Pingree 10.6
14. Leila Walton, Marblehead 9.5
15. Paige Richardson, Masconomet 9.2
16. Lindsey Russell, Salem Academy 9.1
17. Amber Kiricoples, Peabody 8.5
18. Mya Cuevas, Ipswich 8.2
19. Amber Kiricoples, Peabody 8.0
20. Lily Athanas, Manchester Essex 7.3
