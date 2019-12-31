1. Duncan Moreland, Beverly 25.0
1. Felix Kloman, Pingree 25.0
3. Gavyn Hillier, Rockport 23.5
4. Marcus Montagnino, Gloucester 22.8
5. Mason Paccone, Manchester Essex 18.5
6. Chris Perez, Danvers 18.0
7. Kellen Furse, Manchester Essex 17.8
8. Cam O’Brien, Swampscott 17.3
9. Jack Shaw, Manchester Essex 16.8
10. Alex Gonzalez, Bp. Fenwick 16.3
11. Will Vanderbilt, Ipswich 16.0
12. Jason Romans, Bp. Fenwick 15.3
13. Max Grenart, Bp. Fenwick 15.3
14. Aidan Callahan, St. John’s Prep 14.9
15. Jack Crowley, Beverly 14.3
16. Joangel Lugo, Peabody 14.3
17. Rollie Castinayra, St. John’s Prep 13.3
17. Austin Matus, Rockport 13.3
19. Zach Oliver, Gloucester 13.2
20. Max Beuvelet, Danvers 13.0
