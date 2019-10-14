Player, Team TD PAT 2PT FG TOTAL
David Cifuentes, Fenwick 11 15 1 1 86
Will Hunter, Masconomet 10 0 1 0 62
Tim Cronin, Marblehead 10 0 0 0 60
Billy Stevens, Pingree 7 13 1 0 57
Zack Palmer, Swamp. 8 0 0 0 48
Cam James, Ipswich 7 0 1 0 44
Joey Loreti, Beverly 5 12 0 0 42
Rich Canova, Danvers 6 0 0 0 36
Joe Rivers, Fenwick 6 0 0 0 36
Chase Eary, Danvers 5 0 1 0 32
Chase Huntley, Ipswich 5 0 1 0 32
Jackson Delaney, St. John's 5 0 0 0 30
Matt Duchemin, St. John's 5 0 0 0 30
James Guy, St. John's 6 0 0 0 30
Duncan Moreland, Beverly 5 0 0 0 30
Ian Coffey, Ham-Wenham 4 4 0 0 28
Eli Feingold, Marblehead 1 17 0 1 26
Nolan Philpott, St. John's 0 25 0 0 25
Justin Bruhm, Ipswich 4 0 0 0 24
Gavin Glass, Manchester Essex 4 0 0 0 24
Harrison Greenslade, Pingree 4 0 0 0 24
Angel Martinez, Fenwick 4 0 0 0 24
Ryan Monahan, Hamilton-Wenham 4 0 0 0 24
Pat Nistl, St. John's 4 0 0 0 24
Colby Therrien, Peabody 4 0 0 0 24
Devin Tolbert, Salem 3 0 2 0 22
Jack Strangie, Danvers 3 0 2 0 22
Thomas Frisoli, Swamp. 0 15 0 1 19
Lars Arntsen, Manchester Essex 3 0 0 0 18
Colby Cala, Hamilton-Wenham 3 0 0 0 18
Matt Crowley, St. John's 3 0 0 0 18
Tim Dowd, Pingree 3 0 0 0 18
Graham Inzana, Swamp. 3 0 0 0 18
Dylan January, Swamp. 3 0 0 0 18
Sean McCarthy, Marblehead 3 0 0 0 18
Nick Masterson, St. John's 3 0 0 0 18
Marje Mulumba, Beverly 3 0 0 0 18
Tristan Nowak, Manchester Essex 3 0 0 0 18
A.J. Pallazola, Manchester Essex 3 0 0 0 18
Angel Paulino, Peabody 3 0 0 0 18
Will Twadell, Marblehead 3 0 0 0 18
Joe Swanton, Peabody 0 13 0 1 16
Caleb Clark, Pingree 2 0 1 0 14
Cole Terry, Ipswich 2 0 1 0 14
Ezra Lombardi, Danvers 2 1 0 0 13
Jake Connolly, Fenwick 2 0 0 0 12
Jack Corcoran, Masconomet 2 0 0 0 12
Tucker Destino, Fenwick 2 0 0 0 12
Jake Dumont, Essex Tech 2 0 0 0 12
Colton Fahey, Pingree 2 0 0 0 12
Ryan Frieberger, Marblehead 2 0 0 0 12
Kyle Maglione, Peabody 2 0 0 0 12
Dylan Peluso, Peabody 2 0 0 0 12
A.J. Russo, Marblehead 2 0 0 0 12
Jaichun Stanton-Jones, Beverly 2 0 0 0 12
Greg Walker, Masconomet 1 0 3 0 12
Frank Wood, Manchester Essex 2 0 0 0 12
Arturo Vasquez, Swamp. 2 0 0 0 12
Luke Gjerde, Manchester Essex 0 10 0 0 10
Max Leete, Danvers 0 10 0 0 10
Tristan McCarthy, Hamilton-Wenham 1 0 1 0 8
Connor McRae, Salem 1 0 1 0 8
Owen Aiello, Manchester Essex 1 0 0 0 6
Andrew Augustin, Swamp. 1 0 0 0 6
Conor Bouchard, Salem 1 0 0 0 6
Nick Baldini, St. John's 1 0 0 0 6
Jonathan Bunnell, St. John's 1 0 0 0 6
Nick Cantalupo, Masconomet 1 0 0 0 6
Dom Della Valle, Ipswich 0 6 0 0 6
Alex Furse, Manchester Essex 1 0 0 0 6
Carson Harwood, St. John's 1 0 0 0 6
Ethan Jean-Charles, Ipswich 1 0 0 0 6
J.P. Kelter, Danvers 1 0 0 0 6
Fred Koffi, Peabody 1 0 0 0 6
Max Laplante, St. John's 1 0 0 0 6
Daylon Lark, Gloucester 1 0 0 0 6
Marshall Lastes, Masconomet 1 0 0 0 6
Will Levendusky, Manchester Essex 1 0 0 0 6
Josh Mallette, Ipswich 1 0 0 0 6
John Mahar, Essex Tech 1 0 0 0 6
Mike Mederios, Essex Tech 1 0 0 0 6
Matt Nadworney, Masconomet 1 0 0 0 6
Cam O'Brien, Swamp. 1 0 0 0 6
Aman Patel, Pingree 1 0 0 0 6
Will Pinto, Peabody 1 0 0 0 6
Dan Richard, Fenwick 1 0 0 0 6
Miles Smith, Marblehead 1 0 0 0 6
Matt Stewart, St. John's 1 0 0 0 6
Jonathan Teixeria, Peabody 1 0 0 0 6
Nick Vecchio, Peabody 1 0 0 0 6
Zach Walles, Hamilton-Wenham 0 6 0 0 6
Charlie Stark, Masconomet 0 5 0 0 5
Wayne Holloway, Salem 0 0 2 0 4
Chrys Wilson, Fenwick 0 0 2 0 4
Jack Wile, Ipswich 0 4 0 0 4
Eli Hammett, Manchester Essex 0 3 0 0 3
Chris Doherty, Salem 0 0 1 0 2
Sam Ferrigno, Masconomet 0 2 0 0 2
Max Lech, Hamilton-Wenham 0 0 1 0 2
Harry Marshall, Gloucester 0 0 1 0 2
Devin Romain, Marblehead 0 0 1 0 2
Joe Kotwicki, Beverly 0 1 0 0 1
