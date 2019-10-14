Player, Team TD PAT 2PT FG TOTAL

David Cifuentes, Fenwick 11     15 1     1 86

Will Hunter, Masconomet 10     0 1     0    62

Tim Cronin, Marblehead 10     0 0 0 60

Billy Stevens, Pingree 7 13 1     0 57

Zack Palmer, Swamp. 8     0 0 0 48

Cam James, Ipswich 7     0 1     0 44

Joey Loreti, Beverly 5 12     0 0 42

Rich Canova, Danvers 6    0 0 0 36

Joe Rivers, Fenwick 6     0 0 0   36

Chase Eary, Danvers 5     0 1 0 32

Chase Huntley, Ipswich 5     0 1     0 32

Jackson Delaney, St. John's 5     0 0 0 30

Matt Duchemin, St. John's 5     0 0 0 30

James Guy, St. John's 6     0 0 0 30

Duncan Moreland, Beverly 5     0 0 0 30

Ian Coffey, Ham-Wenham 4     4 0 0 28

Eli Feingold, Marblehead 1 17 0 1     26

Nolan Philpott, St. John's 0 25 0 0    25

Justin Bruhm, Ipswich 4     0 0 0 24

Gavin Glass, Manchester Essex 4 0 0 0 24

Harrison Greenslade, Pingree 4     0 0 0 24

Angel Martinez, Fenwick 4     0 0 0 24

Ryan Monahan, Hamilton-Wenham 4     0 0 0    24

Pat Nistl, St. John's 4     0 0 0 24

Colby Therrien, Peabody 4 0 0 0 24

Devin Tolbert, Salem 3     0 2     0 22

Jack Strangie, Danvers 3     0 2 0 22

Thomas Frisoli, Swamp. 0    15 0 1 19

Lars Arntsen, Manchester Essex 3 0 0 0 18

Colby Cala, Hamilton-Wenham 3     0 0 0 18

Matt Crowley, St. John's 3     0 0 0 18

Tim Dowd, Pingree 3     0 0 0 18

Graham Inzana, Swamp. 3     0 0 0 18

Dylan January, Swamp.    3 0 0 0 18

Sean McCarthy, Marblehead 3     0 0 0 18

Nick Masterson, St. John's 3     0 0 0 18

Marje Mulumba, Beverly 3 0 0 0 18

Tristan Nowak, Manchester Essex 3 0 0 0 18

A.J. Pallazola, Manchester Essex 3 0 0 0 18

Angel Paulino, Peabody 3     0 0 0 18

Will Twadell, Marblehead 3     0 0 0 18

Joe Swanton, Peabody 0 13 0 1 16

Caleb Clark, Pingree 2     0 1 0 14

Cole Terry, Ipswich 2     0 1 0    14

Ezra Lombardi, Danvers 2     1     0 0 13

Jake Connolly, Fenwick 2     0 0 0 12

Jack Corcoran, Masconomet 2     0 0 0 12

Tucker Destino, Fenwick 2 0 0 0 12

Jake Dumont, Essex Tech 2     0 0 0    12

Colton Fahey, Pingree 2     0 0 0 12

Ryan Frieberger, Marblehead 2     0 0 0    12

Kyle Maglione, Peabody 2 0 0 0 12

Dylan Peluso, Peabody 2     0 0 0 12

A.J. Russo, Marblehead 2     0 0 0 12

Jaichun Stanton-Jones, Beverly 2     0 0 0 12

Greg Walker, Masconomet 1     0 3    0 12

Frank Wood, Manchester Essex 2 0 0 0 12

Arturo Vasquez, Swamp. 2     0 0 0 12

Luke Gjerde, Manchester Essex 0 10 0 0 10

Max Leete, Danvers 0 10     0 0 10

Tristan McCarthy, Hamilton-Wenham 1     0 1 0    8

Connor McRae, Salem 1 0 1 0 8

Owen Aiello, Manchester Essex 1 0 0 0 6

Andrew Augustin, Swamp. 1 0 0 0 6

Conor Bouchard, Salem 1 0 0 0 6

Nick Baldini, St. John's 1 0 0 0 6

Jonathan Bunnell, St. John's 1 0 0 0 6

Nick Cantalupo, Masconomet 1 0 0 0 6

Dom Della Valle, Ipswich 0 6     0 0 6

Alex Furse, Manchester Essex 1 0 0 0 6

Carson Harwood, St. John's 1 0 0 0 6

Ethan Jean-Charles, Ipswich 1 0 0 0 6

J.P. Kelter, Danvers 1 0 0 0 6

Fred Koffi, Peabody 1 0 0 0 6

Max Laplante, St. John's 1 0 0 0 6

Daylon Lark, Gloucester 1 0 0 0 6

Marshall Lastes, Masconomet 1 0 0 0 6

Will Levendusky, Manchester Essex 1 0 0 0 6

Josh Mallette, Ipswich 1 0 0 0 6

John Mahar, Essex Tech 1 0 0 0 6

Mike Mederios, Essex Tech 1 0 0 0 6

Matt Nadworney, Masconomet 1 0 0 0 6

Cam O'Brien, Swamp. 1 0 0 0 6

Aman Patel, Pingree 1 0 0 0 6

Will Pinto, Peabody 1 0 0 0 6

Dan Richard, Fenwick 1 0 0 0 6

Miles Smith, Marblehead 1 0 0 0 6

Matt Stewart, St. John's 1 0 0 0 6

Jonathan Teixeria, Peabody 1 0 0 0 6

Nick Vecchio, Peabody 1 0 0 0 6

Zach Walles, Hamilton-Wenham 0 6     0 0 6

Charlie Stark, Masconomet 0 5     0 0 5

Wayne Holloway, Salem 0 0 2     0 4

Chrys Wilson, Fenwick 0 0 2 0 4

Jack Wile, Ipswich 0 4     0 0 4

Eli Hammett, Manchester Essex 0 3 0 0 3

Chris Doherty, Salem 0 0 1 0 2

Sam Ferrigno, Masconomet 0 2     0 0 2

Max Lech, Hamilton-Wenham 0 0 1 0 2

Harry Marshall, Gloucester 0 0 1 0 2

Devin Romain, Marblehead 0 0 1 0 2

 

Joe Kotwicki, Beverly 0 1 0 0 1

