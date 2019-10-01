 Player, Team TD PAT 2PT FG TOTAL

David Cifuentes, Fenwick 8 14     0 1 65

Tim Cronin, Marblehead 7     0 0 0 42

Will Hunter, Masconomet 7     0 0 0    42

Rich Canova, Danvers 6    0 0 0 36

Zack Palmer, Swamp. 6     0 0 0 36

Joe Rivers, Fenwick 6     0 0 0   36

Joey Loreti, Beverly 4 8     0 0 32

James Guy, St. John's 6     0 0 0 30

Gavin Glass, Man. Esx. 4 0 0 0 24

Ian Coffey, Ham-Wenham 3 4 0 0 22

Jack Strangie, Danvers 3     0 2 0 22

Chase Eary, Danvers 3     0 1 0 20

Eli Feingold, Marblehead 1 13     0 0 19

Matt Duchemin, St. John's 3     0 0 0 18

Graham Inzana, Swamp. 3     0 0 0 18

Angel Martinez, Fenwick 3     0 0 0 18

Sean McCarthy, Marblehead 3     0 0 0 18

Marje Mulumba, Beverly 3 0 0 0 18

A.J. Pallazola, Man. Esx.    3 0 0 0 18

Will Twadell, Marblehead 3     0 0 0 18

Nolan Philpott, St. John's 0 17 0 0    17

Billy Stevens, Pingree 2 5     0 0 17

Thomas Frisoli, Swamp. 0    11 0 1 14

Joe Swanton, Peabody 0 11     0 1 14

Lars Arntsen, Man. Esx. 2 0 0 0 12

Justin Bruhm, Ipswich 2 0 0 0 12

Colby Cala, Hamilton-Wenham 2 0 0 0 12

Jake Connolly, Fenwick 2     0 0 0 12

Matt Crowley, St. John's 2     0 0 0 12

Jackson Delaney, St. John's 2     0 0 0 12

Tucker Destino, Fenwick 2 0 0 0 12

Tim Dowd, Pingree 2 0 0 0 12

Ryan Frieberger, Marblehead 2     0 0 0    12

Chase Huntley, Ipswich 2 0 0 0 12

Cam James, Ipswich 2     0 0 0 12

Dylan January, Swamp. 2 0 0 0 12

Ezra Lombardi, Danvers 2 0 0 0 12

Kyle Maglione, Peabody 2 0 0 0 12

Tristan Nowak, Man. Esx. 2 0 0 0 12

Angel Paulino, Peabody 2 0 0 0 12

Dylan Peluso, Peabody 2     0 0 0 12 

Caleb Clark, Pingree 1 0 1 0 8

Cole Terry, Ipswich 1 0 1 0 8

Max Leete, Danvers 0 8     0 0 8

Devin Tolbert, Salem 1     0 1 0 8

Luke Gjerde, Man. Esx. 0 7 0 0 7

Owen Aiello, Man. Esx. 1 0 0 0 6

Andrew Augustin, Swamp. 1 0 0 0 6

Conor Bouchard, Salem 1 0 0 0 6

Nick Baldini, St. John's 1 0 0 0 6

Jonathan Bunnell, St. John's 1 0 0 0 6

Nick Cantalupo, Masconomet 1 0 0 0 6

Jack Corcoran, Masconomet 1 0 0 0 6

Jake Dumont, Essex Tech 1 0 0 0 6

Colton Fahey, Pingree 1 0 0 0 6

Alex Furse, Man. Esx. 1 0 0 0 6

Harrison Greenslade, Pingree 1 0 0 0 6

Carson Harwood, St. John's 1 0 0 0 6

Ethan Jean-Charles, Ipswich 1 0 0 0 6

Max Laplante, St. John's 1 0 0 0 6

Daylon Lark, Gloucester 1 0 0 0 6

Will Levendusky, Man. Esx. 1 0 0 0 6

Josh Mallette, Ipswich 1 0 0 0 6

Nick Masterson, St. John's 1 0 0 0 6

Ryan Monahan, Hamilton-Wenham 1 0 0 0 6

Mike Mederios, Essex Tech 1 0 0 0 6

Duncan Moreland, Beverly 1 0 0 0 6

Matt Nadworney, Masconomet 1 0 0 0 6

Pat Nistl, St. John's 1 0 0 0 6

Will Pinto, Peabody 1 0 0 0 6

Dan Richard, Fenwick 1 0 0 0 6

A.J. Russo, Marblehead 1 0 0 0 6

Jaichun Stanton-Jones, Beverly 1 0 0 0 6

Matt Stewart, St. John's 1 0 0 0 6

Jonathan Teixeria, Peabody 1 0 0 0 6

Arturo Vasquez, Swamp. 1 0 0 0 6

Nick Vecchio, Peabody 1 0 0 0 6

Frank Wood, Man. Esx. 1 0 0 0 6

Charlie Stark, Masconomet 0 5     0 0 5

Chrys Wilson, Fenwick 0 0 2 0 4

Jack Wile, Ipswich 0 4     0 0 4

Greg Walker, Masconomet 0 0 2    0 4

Eli Hammett, Man. Esx. 0 3 0 0 3

Chris Doherty, Salem 0 0 1 0 2

Max Lech, Hamilton-Wenham 0 0 1 0 2

Harry Marshall, Gloucester 0 0 1 0 2

Tristan McCarthy, Hamilton-Wenham 0 0 1 0 2

Devin Romain, Marblehead 0 0 1 0 2

Sam Ferrigno, Masconomet 0 1 0 0 1

 

 

