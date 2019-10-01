Player, Team TD PAT 2PT FG TOTAL
David Cifuentes, Fenwick 8 14 0 1 65
Tim Cronin, Marblehead 7 0 0 0 42
Will Hunter, Masconomet 7 0 0 0 42
Rich Canova, Danvers 6 0 0 0 36
Zack Palmer, Swamp. 6 0 0 0 36
Joe Rivers, Fenwick 6 0 0 0 36
Joey Loreti, Beverly 4 8 0 0 32
James Guy, St. John's 6 0 0 0 30
Gavin Glass, Man. Esx. 4 0 0 0 24
Ian Coffey, Ham-Wenham 3 4 0 0 22
Jack Strangie, Danvers 3 0 2 0 22
Chase Eary, Danvers 3 0 1 0 20
Eli Feingold, Marblehead 1 13 0 0 19
Matt Duchemin, St. John's 3 0 0 0 18
Graham Inzana, Swamp. 3 0 0 0 18
Angel Martinez, Fenwick 3 0 0 0 18
Sean McCarthy, Marblehead 3 0 0 0 18
Marje Mulumba, Beverly 3 0 0 0 18
A.J. Pallazola, Man. Esx. 3 0 0 0 18
Will Twadell, Marblehead 3 0 0 0 18
Nolan Philpott, St. John's 0 17 0 0 17
Billy Stevens, Pingree 2 5 0 0 17
Thomas Frisoli, Swamp. 0 11 0 1 14
Joe Swanton, Peabody 0 11 0 1 14
Lars Arntsen, Man. Esx. 2 0 0 0 12
Justin Bruhm, Ipswich 2 0 0 0 12
Colby Cala, Hamilton-Wenham 2 0 0 0 12
Jake Connolly, Fenwick 2 0 0 0 12
Matt Crowley, St. John's 2 0 0 0 12
Jackson Delaney, St. John's 2 0 0 0 12
Tucker Destino, Fenwick 2 0 0 0 12
Tim Dowd, Pingree 2 0 0 0 12
Ryan Frieberger, Marblehead 2 0 0 0 12
Chase Huntley, Ipswich 2 0 0 0 12
Cam James, Ipswich 2 0 0 0 12
Dylan January, Swamp. 2 0 0 0 12
Ezra Lombardi, Danvers 2 0 0 0 12
Kyle Maglione, Peabody 2 0 0 0 12
Tristan Nowak, Man. Esx. 2 0 0 0 12
Angel Paulino, Peabody 2 0 0 0 12
Dylan Peluso, Peabody 2 0 0 0 12
Caleb Clark, Pingree 1 0 1 0 8
Cole Terry, Ipswich 1 0 1 0 8
Max Leete, Danvers 0 8 0 0 8
Devin Tolbert, Salem 1 0 1 0 8
Luke Gjerde, Man. Esx. 0 7 0 0 7
Owen Aiello, Man. Esx. 1 0 0 0 6
Andrew Augustin, Swamp. 1 0 0 0 6
Conor Bouchard, Salem 1 0 0 0 6
Nick Baldini, St. John's 1 0 0 0 6
Jonathan Bunnell, St. John's 1 0 0 0 6
Nick Cantalupo, Masconomet 1 0 0 0 6
Jack Corcoran, Masconomet 1 0 0 0 6
Jake Dumont, Essex Tech 1 0 0 0 6
Colton Fahey, Pingree 1 0 0 0 6
Alex Furse, Man. Esx. 1 0 0 0 6
Harrison Greenslade, Pingree 1 0 0 0 6
Carson Harwood, St. John's 1 0 0 0 6
Ethan Jean-Charles, Ipswich 1 0 0 0 6
Max Laplante, St. John's 1 0 0 0 6
Daylon Lark, Gloucester 1 0 0 0 6
Will Levendusky, Man. Esx. 1 0 0 0 6
Josh Mallette, Ipswich 1 0 0 0 6
Nick Masterson, St. John's 1 0 0 0 6
Ryan Monahan, Hamilton-Wenham 1 0 0 0 6
Mike Mederios, Essex Tech 1 0 0 0 6
Duncan Moreland, Beverly 1 0 0 0 6
Matt Nadworney, Masconomet 1 0 0 0 6
Pat Nistl, St. John's 1 0 0 0 6
Will Pinto, Peabody 1 0 0 0 6
Dan Richard, Fenwick 1 0 0 0 6
A.J. Russo, Marblehead 1 0 0 0 6
Jaichun Stanton-Jones, Beverly 1 0 0 0 6
Matt Stewart, St. John's 1 0 0 0 6
Jonathan Teixeria, Peabody 1 0 0 0 6
Arturo Vasquez, Swamp. 1 0 0 0 6
Nick Vecchio, Peabody 1 0 0 0 6
Frank Wood, Man. Esx. 1 0 0 0 6
Charlie Stark, Masconomet 0 5 0 0 5
Chrys Wilson, Fenwick 0 0 2 0 4
Jack Wile, Ipswich 0 4 0 0 4
Greg Walker, Masconomet 0 0 2 0 4
Eli Hammett, Man. Esx. 0 3 0 0 3
Chris Doherty, Salem 0 0 1 0 2
Max Lech, Hamilton-Wenham 0 0 1 0 2
Harry Marshall, Gloucester 0 0 1 0 2
Tristan McCarthy, Hamilton-Wenham 0 0 1 0 2
Devin Romain, Marblehead 0 0 1 0 2
Sam Ferrigno, Masconomet 0 1 0 0 1
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.