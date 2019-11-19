 Player, Team TD PAT 2PT FG TOTAL

David Cifuentes, Fenwick 19 30 1 1 149

Billy Stevens, Pingree 14 31 3 0 121

Rich Canova, Danvers 18 0 0 0 108

Will Hunter, Masconomet 16 0 2 0 100

Tim Cronin, Marblehead 16 0 0 0 96

Cam James, Ipswich 13 0 5 0 88

Ryan Monahan, Hamilton-Wenham 12 0 1 0 74

James Guy, St. John’s 11 0 0 0 66

Dylan January, Swamp. 11 0 0 0 66

Duncan Moreland, Beverly 11 0 0 0 66

Zack Palmer, Swamp. 11 0 0 0 66

Devin Tolbert, Salem 10 0 3 0 66

Ian Coffey, Ham-Wenham 10 4 0 0 64

Tim Dowd, Pingree 10 0 0 0 60

Joey Loreti, Beverly 5 22 0 1 55

Gavin Glass, Manchester Essex 9 0 0 0 54

Harrison Greenslade, Pingree 9 0 0 0 54

Tristan Nowak, Manchester Essex 8 0 1 0 50

Will Twadell, Marblehead 8 0 0 0 48

Chase Eary, Danvers 7 0 1 0 44

Chase Huntley, Ipswich 7 0 1 0 44

Lars Arntsen, Manchester Essex 7 0 0 0 42

Jackson Delaney, St. John’s 7 0 0 0 42

Matt Duchemin, St. John’s 7 0 0 0 42

Angel Martinez, Fenwick 7 0 0 0 42

Marje Mulumba, Beverly 7 0 0 0 42

Pat Nistl, St. John’s 7 0 0 0 42

Joe Rivers, Fenwick 7 0 0 0 42

Thomas Frisoli, Swamp. 0 38 0 1 41

Colby Cala, Hamilton-Wenham 6 0 2 0 40

Eli Feingold, Marblehead 1 31 0 1 40

Angel Paulino, Peabody 6 0 0 0 36

Colby Therrien, Peabody 6 0 0 0 36

David Lonergan, Ipswich 5 0 2 0 34

Caleb Clark, Pingree 5 0 1 0 32

Jack Corcoran, Masconomet 5 0 1 0 32

Cole Terry, Ipswich 5 0 1 0 32

Ezra Lombardi, Danvers 5 1 0 0 31

Justin Bruhm, Ipswich 5 0 0 0 30

Matt Crowley, St. John’s 5 0 0 0 30

Arturo Vasquez, Swamp. 5 0 0 0 30

Max Leete, Danvers 0 25 0 1 28

Kyle Maglione, Peabody 4 0 1 0 26

Chrys Wilson, Fenwick 3 0 4 0 26

Luke Gjerde, Manchester Essex 0 22 0 1 25

Nolan Philpott, St. John’s 0 25 0 0 25

Andrew Augustin, Swamp. 4 0 0 0 24

Frank DeSisto, Gloucester 4 0 0 0 24

Stefano Fabiano, Fenwick 4 0 0 0 24

Colton Fahey, Pingree 4 0 0 0 24

Graham Inzana, Swamp. 4 0 0 0 24

Nick Masterson, St. John’s 4 0 0 0 24

A.J. Pallazola, Manchester Essex 4 0 0 0 24

A.J. Russo, Marblehead 4 0 0 0 24

Joe Swanton, Peabody 0 21 0 1 24

Connor McRae, Salem 3 0 2 0 22

Jack Strangie, Danvers 3 0 2 0 22

Zach Walles, Hamilton-Wenham 0 20 0 0 20

Xaviah Bascon, Swampscott 3 0 0 0 18

Jake Connolly, Fenwick 3 0 0 0 18

Cam Cuzzi, Peabody 3 0 0 0 18

Tucker Destino, Fenwick 3 0 0 0 18

Jake Dumont, Essex Tech 3 0 0 0 18

Ethan Jean-Charles, Ipswich 3 0 0 0 18

Marshall Lastes, Masconomet 3 0 0 0 18

Sean McCarthy, Marblehead 3 0 0 0 18

Cam O’Brien, Swamp. 3 0 0 0 18

Costas Savignano, Hamilton-Wenham 3 0 0 0 18

Hudson Weidman, Masconomet 3 0 0 0 18

Wayne Holloway, Salem 2 0 2 0 16

Tristan McCarthy, Hamilton-Wenham 2 0 2 0 16

Liam Fabbri, St. John’s Prep 0 12 0 1 15

Dom Della Valle, Ipswich 0 14 0 0 14

Russ Canova, Danvers 2 0 0 0 12

Sam Ferrigno, Masconomet 0 12 0 0 12

 

Ryan Frieberger, Marblehead 2 0 0 0 12

J.P. Kelter, Danvers 2 0 0 0 12

Fred Koffi, Peabody 2 0 0 0 12

Daylon Lark, Gloucester 2 0 0 0 12

Will Levendusky, Manchester Essex 2 0 0 0 12

Dylan Peluso, Peabody 2 0 0 0 12

John Mahar, Essex Tech 2 0 0 0 12

Jason Romans, Fenwick 2 0 0 0 12

Jaichun Stanton-Jones, Beverly 2 0 0 0 12

Greg Walker, Masconomet 1 0 3 0 12

Frank Wood, Manchester Essex 2 0 0 0 12

Andrew Chronis, Danvers 1 0 1 0 8

Jariel DelValle, Salem 1 0 1 0 8

Harry Marshall, Gloucester 1 0 1 0 8

Owen Aiello, Manchester Essex 1 0 0 0 6

Conor Bouchard, Salem 1 0 0 0 6

Nick Baldini, St. John’s 1 0 0 0 6

Jonathan Bunnell, St. John’s 1 0 0 0 6

Nick Cantalupo, Masconomet 1 0 0 0 6

Joe Casey, Peabody 1 0 0 0 6

Nick Ciampa, Masconomet 1 0 0 0 6

Sam Ciolino, Gloucester 1 0 0 0 6

Mitchell Corelle, Marblehead 1 0 0 0 6

Connor Drigotas, Essex Tech 1 0 0 0 6

Chris Domoracki, Hamilton-Wenham 1 0 0 0 6

Caden Dubiel, Swampscott 1 0 0 0 6

Anthony Fagan, St. John’s 1 0 0 0 6

Jack Feeks, Pingree 1 0 0 0 6

Alex Furse, Manchester Essex 1 0 0 0 6

Carson Harwood, St. John’s 1 0 0 0 6

Max Laplante, St. John’s 1 0 0 0 6

Brady Lavender, Marblehead 1 0 0 0 6

Devin Lebron, Essex Tech 1 0 0 0 6

Josh Mallette, Ipswich 1 0 0 0 6

Steven Massilion, Pingree 1 0 0 0 6

Jordan Maurice, Bishop Fenwick 1 0 0 0 6

Mike Mederios, Essex Tech 1 0 0 0 6

Danny Morency, Beverly 1 0 0 0 6

Jack Mulvihill, Hamilton-Wenham 1 0 0 0 6

Matt Nadworney, Masconomet 1 0 0 0 6

Marcus Nordin, Hamilton-Wenham 1 0 0 0 6

Aman Patel, Pingree 1 0 0 0 6

Will Pinto, Peabody 1 0 0 0 6

Ben Renales, Gloucester 1 0 0 0 6

Dan Richard, Fenwick 1 0 0 0 6

Mike Rhodes, Beverly 1 0 0 0 6

Josh Robertson, Marblehead 1 0 0 0 6

Miles Smith, Marblehead 1 0 0 0 6

Rocco Schirripa, Essex Tech 1 0 0 0 6

Matt Stewart, St. John’s 1 0 0 0 6

Jonathan Teixeria, Peabody 1 0 0 0 6

Nick Vecchio, Peabody 1 0 0 0 6

Charlie Stark, Masconomet 0 5 0 0 5

Jazayah Sainterling, Gloucester 0 0 2 0 4

Jack Wile, Ipswich 0 4 0 0 4

Malakai Roy, Essex Tech 0 3 0 0 3

Chris Doherty, Salem 0 0 1 0 2

Max Lech, Hamilton-Wenham 0 0 1 0 2

Devin Romain, Marblehead 0 0 1 0 2

Melkin Bautista, Salem 0 1 0 0 1

Joe Kotwicki, Beverly 0 1 0 0 1

 

