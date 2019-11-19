Player, Team TD PAT 2PT FG TOTAL
David Cifuentes, Fenwick 19 30 1 1 149
Billy Stevens, Pingree 14 31 3 0 121
Rich Canova, Danvers 18 0 0 0 108
Will Hunter, Masconomet 16 0 2 0 100
Tim Cronin, Marblehead 16 0 0 0 96
Cam James, Ipswich 13 0 5 0 88
Ryan Monahan, Hamilton-Wenham 12 0 1 0 74
James Guy, St. John’s 11 0 0 0 66
Dylan January, Swamp. 11 0 0 0 66
Duncan Moreland, Beverly 11 0 0 0 66
Zack Palmer, Swamp. 11 0 0 0 66
Devin Tolbert, Salem 10 0 3 0 66
Ian Coffey, Ham-Wenham 10 4 0 0 64
Tim Dowd, Pingree 10 0 0 0 60
Joey Loreti, Beverly 5 22 0 1 55
Gavin Glass, Manchester Essex 9 0 0 0 54
Harrison Greenslade, Pingree 9 0 0 0 54
Tristan Nowak, Manchester Essex 8 0 1 0 50
Will Twadell, Marblehead 8 0 0 0 48
Chase Eary, Danvers 7 0 1 0 44
Chase Huntley, Ipswich 7 0 1 0 44
Lars Arntsen, Manchester Essex 7 0 0 0 42
Jackson Delaney, St. John’s 7 0 0 0 42
Matt Duchemin, St. John’s 7 0 0 0 42
Angel Martinez, Fenwick 7 0 0 0 42
Marje Mulumba, Beverly 7 0 0 0 42
Pat Nistl, St. John’s 7 0 0 0 42
Joe Rivers, Fenwick 7 0 0 0 42
Thomas Frisoli, Swamp. 0 38 0 1 41
Colby Cala, Hamilton-Wenham 6 0 2 0 40
Eli Feingold, Marblehead 1 31 0 1 40
Angel Paulino, Peabody 6 0 0 0 36
Colby Therrien, Peabody 6 0 0 0 36
David Lonergan, Ipswich 5 0 2 0 34
Caleb Clark, Pingree 5 0 1 0 32
Jack Corcoran, Masconomet 5 0 1 0 32
Cole Terry, Ipswich 5 0 1 0 32
Ezra Lombardi, Danvers 5 1 0 0 31
Justin Bruhm, Ipswich 5 0 0 0 30
Matt Crowley, St. John’s 5 0 0 0 30
Arturo Vasquez, Swamp. 5 0 0 0 30
Max Leete, Danvers 0 25 0 1 28
Kyle Maglione, Peabody 4 0 1 0 26
Chrys Wilson, Fenwick 3 0 4 0 26
Luke Gjerde, Manchester Essex 0 22 0 1 25
Nolan Philpott, St. John’s 0 25 0 0 25
Andrew Augustin, Swamp. 4 0 0 0 24
Frank DeSisto, Gloucester 4 0 0 0 24
Stefano Fabiano, Fenwick 4 0 0 0 24
Colton Fahey, Pingree 4 0 0 0 24
Graham Inzana, Swamp. 4 0 0 0 24
Nick Masterson, St. John’s 4 0 0 0 24
A.J. Pallazola, Manchester Essex 4 0 0 0 24
A.J. Russo, Marblehead 4 0 0 0 24
Joe Swanton, Peabody 0 21 0 1 24
Connor McRae, Salem 3 0 2 0 22
Jack Strangie, Danvers 3 0 2 0 22
Zach Walles, Hamilton-Wenham 0 20 0 0 20
Xaviah Bascon, Swampscott 3 0 0 0 18
Jake Connolly, Fenwick 3 0 0 0 18
Cam Cuzzi, Peabody 3 0 0 0 18
Tucker Destino, Fenwick 3 0 0 0 18
Jake Dumont, Essex Tech 3 0 0 0 18
Ethan Jean-Charles, Ipswich 3 0 0 0 18
Marshall Lastes, Masconomet 3 0 0 0 18
Sean McCarthy, Marblehead 3 0 0 0 18
Cam O’Brien, Swamp. 3 0 0 0 18
Costas Savignano, Hamilton-Wenham 3 0 0 0 18
Hudson Weidman, Masconomet 3 0 0 0 18
Wayne Holloway, Salem 2 0 2 0 16
Tristan McCarthy, Hamilton-Wenham 2 0 2 0 16
Liam Fabbri, St. John’s Prep 0 12 0 1 15
Dom Della Valle, Ipswich 0 14 0 0 14
Russ Canova, Danvers 2 0 0 0 12
Sam Ferrigno, Masconomet 0 12 0 0 12
Ryan Frieberger, Marblehead 2 0 0 0 12
J.P. Kelter, Danvers 2 0 0 0 12
Fred Koffi, Peabody 2 0 0 0 12
Daylon Lark, Gloucester 2 0 0 0 12
Will Levendusky, Manchester Essex 2 0 0 0 12
Dylan Peluso, Peabody 2 0 0 0 12
John Mahar, Essex Tech 2 0 0 0 12
Jason Romans, Fenwick 2 0 0 0 12
Jaichun Stanton-Jones, Beverly 2 0 0 0 12
Greg Walker, Masconomet 1 0 3 0 12
Frank Wood, Manchester Essex 2 0 0 0 12
Andrew Chronis, Danvers 1 0 1 0 8
Jariel DelValle, Salem 1 0 1 0 8
Harry Marshall, Gloucester 1 0 1 0 8
Owen Aiello, Manchester Essex 1 0 0 0 6
Conor Bouchard, Salem 1 0 0 0 6
Nick Baldini, St. John’s 1 0 0 0 6
Jonathan Bunnell, St. John’s 1 0 0 0 6
Nick Cantalupo, Masconomet 1 0 0 0 6
Joe Casey, Peabody 1 0 0 0 6
Nick Ciampa, Masconomet 1 0 0 0 6
Sam Ciolino, Gloucester 1 0 0 0 6
Mitchell Corelle, Marblehead 1 0 0 0 6
Connor Drigotas, Essex Tech 1 0 0 0 6
Chris Domoracki, Hamilton-Wenham 1 0 0 0 6
Caden Dubiel, Swampscott 1 0 0 0 6
Anthony Fagan, St. John’s 1 0 0 0 6
Jack Feeks, Pingree 1 0 0 0 6
Alex Furse, Manchester Essex 1 0 0 0 6
Carson Harwood, St. John’s 1 0 0 0 6
Max Laplante, St. John’s 1 0 0 0 6
Brady Lavender, Marblehead 1 0 0 0 6
Devin Lebron, Essex Tech 1 0 0 0 6
Josh Mallette, Ipswich 1 0 0 0 6
Steven Massilion, Pingree 1 0 0 0 6
Jordan Maurice, Bishop Fenwick 1 0 0 0 6
Mike Mederios, Essex Tech 1 0 0 0 6
Danny Morency, Beverly 1 0 0 0 6
Jack Mulvihill, Hamilton-Wenham 1 0 0 0 6
Matt Nadworney, Masconomet 1 0 0 0 6
Marcus Nordin, Hamilton-Wenham 1 0 0 0 6
Aman Patel, Pingree 1 0 0 0 6
Will Pinto, Peabody 1 0 0 0 6
Ben Renales, Gloucester 1 0 0 0 6
Dan Richard, Fenwick 1 0 0 0 6
Mike Rhodes, Beverly 1 0 0 0 6
Josh Robertson, Marblehead 1 0 0 0 6
Miles Smith, Marblehead 1 0 0 0 6
Rocco Schirripa, Essex Tech 1 0 0 0 6
Matt Stewart, St. John’s 1 0 0 0 6
Jonathan Teixeria, Peabody 1 0 0 0 6
Nick Vecchio, Peabody 1 0 0 0 6
Charlie Stark, Masconomet 0 5 0 0 5
Jazayah Sainterling, Gloucester 0 0 2 0 4
Jack Wile, Ipswich 0 4 0 0 4
Malakai Roy, Essex Tech 0 3 0 0 3
Chris Doherty, Salem 0 0 1 0 2
Max Lech, Hamilton-Wenham 0 0 1 0 2
Devin Romain, Marblehead 0 0 1 0 2
Melkin Bautista, Salem 0 1 0 0 1
Joe Kotwicki, Beverly 0 1 0 0 1
