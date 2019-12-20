The Manchester Essex boys basketball team set the tone for Friday's Cape Ann League Baker Division game against Ipswich in the opening two minutes.
The Hornets not only scored the first six points of the game, but their full court, man-to-man defense led to three early turnovers. That pressure defense ended up being too much for the visiting Tigers to handle in a 70-46 Manchester Essex win.
"It always starts with the pressure and tempo for us," said Manchester Essex head coach Tim St. Laurent, whose team improves to 2-0 with the win. "The pressure defense works for us and we have the athletes to do it. I thought everybody played outstanding tonight from start to finish."
The Hornets relied on the three guards in their starting lineup, Kellen Furse, Lars Arntsen and A.J. Pallazola, to put on the pressure in the back court and they were all over the Ipswich ball handlers to the tune of 32 turnovers.
While the guards forced the turnovers, the Manchester Essex forwards knocked down their shots as Jack Shaw finished with a game high 23 while Mason Paccone had 17 on five three pointers. Furse also had a strong night with 20 points.
"We got the guards to pressure and the forwards to shoot it," St. Laurent said. "Jack and Mason hit their shots tonight and we were able to turn those turnovers into points, which was the key."
Shaw was the hot hand in the early going as he paced the Hornets to an 18-6 lead after one with 11 of his 23 in the opening eight minutes. The junior knocked down jumps shots from the wing and put the ball on the floor to get to the basket after Ipswich turned the ball over.
Furse took over the second frame with 10 of his 20 just before halftime. Ipswich, however, held ground in the second and the teams went into halftime with Manchester Essex holding a 35-24 lead.
The Hornets put the game away with a big third quarter, led by the hot hand of Paccone, who knocked down four three-pointers and scored 12 of his 17 to help Manchester Essex build a lead as large as 28 points.
The home team was then able to cruise to the win over the final eight minutes, emptying the bench.
"The game plan didn't change in the third," St. Laurent said. "We kept playing the same defense and we hit our shots. It was three guys doing the scoring tonight, which was great to see, but everyone contributed."
Manchester Essex returns to the floor next Friday and Saturday in Gloucester for the BankGloucester Holiday Tournament. St. Laurent and company open up the tournament against Hamilton-Wenham on Friday (4 p.m.) and will meet either Gloucester or Danvers on Saturday in the finals or consolation game.
"We're 2-0 in the CAL and right where we want to be heading into the Christmas Tournament," St. Laurent said.
Manchester Essex 70 Ipswich 46
at Manchester Essex High School
Ipswich 6 18 12 10| 46
Man. Esx. 18 17 22 13| 70
Ipswich: Will Vanderbilt 5-2-16, Nikhil Walker 6-0-12, Charlie Henderson 3-0-6, Toby Adams 2-0-5, Brendan Duffy 1-0-3, Ray Cuevas 0-2-2, Evan Stein 0-1-1, Cole Terry 0-1-1.
Manchester Essex: Jack Shaw 9-3-23, Kellen Furse 7-6-20, Mason Paccone 6-0-17, A.J. Pallazola 3-0-6, Jake Edwards 2-0-4.
3-Pointers: I, Vanderbilt 4, Adams, Duffy; ME, Paccone 5, Shaw 2.
Halftime: 35-24 ME.
Records: I, 1-2; ME, 2-0.
