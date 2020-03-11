After putting together one of the most successful field hockey careers in program history, Gloucester’s Cate Delaney is officially set to play at the next level.
On Wednesday, Delaney signed her letter of intent to continue her field hockey career at Roger Williams University this fall.
A starter since the first game of her freshman season, Delaney made an immediate impact and was part of one of the best four-year runs in program history. From 2016-19 with Delaney in the lineup, the Fishermen won 57 games, seven in the state tournament, reaching the sectional semifinals twice, the sectional finals once and winning the Northeastern Conference with an undefeated record in 2017 and 2018.
“Over the last four years, Cate has contributed more to our success than any player I’ve had,” Gloucester head coach Lauren Riley Gove said. “She is such a strong overall player with a complete game. Our most valuable player hands down.”
Delaney, who also competed three seasons for the Marblehead varsity hockey team and this season for the Gloucester girls program, was a jack of all trades player for Gloucester, and Roger Williams is getting a player that can contribute on both ends of the field.
A midfielder, Delaney can both finish and facilitate as she scored 99 points (54 goals, 45 assists) in her high school career. Her 54 goals are third all time in program history.
Delaney finished up her career at GHS this fall as the team matched the deepest tournament run in program history, reaching the sectional finals for just the third time ever and the first time since 2001.
“She is directly involved with offensive and defensive corners,” Riley Gove said. “She contributes with goals and led the team in assists. She does whatever we need her to do and she does it well.”
Her high school career was well decorated as the coaches of the Northeastern Conference voted her first team All Conference as a junior and senior, and a conference All-Star as a sophomore.
She also competed in the State Best of 60 Senior Field Hockey All-Star game this past fall.
Delaney will be joining a Roger Williams team that went 12-10 out of the Commonwealth Coast Conference in 2019. The team reached the conference tournament semifinals and will be looking to replace six graduated seniors in 2020.
