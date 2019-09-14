We hear all the time about the benefits of getting enough sleep. Tom Brady reportedly gets nine or 10 hours of sleep per night, which some attribute to his continued success as an NFL quarterback into his 40s. That may seem like a lot, but the general consensus is eight hours of sleep per night is the ideal amount to keep us operating at peak efficiency.
But life can get tricky. Some of us tend to burn the candle at both ends, staying up late and waking up early. Some deal with insomnia, where they have difficulty falling asleep. Then you have new parents who are awakened at odd hours of the night to deal with crying babies.
For those sleep-deprived folks who are runners, the show must go on.
This is especially true with the Ragnar Reach the Beach relay beginning Friday in New Hampshire. More than 400 teams of 6-to-12 runners will be running 200 miles from Bretton Woods to Hampton Beach over a 24-hour period; this includes a decent amount of teams from the North Shore. Every runner will be doing three separate legs throughout the event, with some runners on the road all through the pitch-black New Hampshire night. While some runners are able to get sleep in between their legs, others go through the entire relay on only a few hours of sleep.
I am one of these sleep-deprived runners. I’ve done Reach the Beach the last 10 years, and the most sleep I’ve gotten in any of those years is around three hours. It’s not intentional, but between adrenaline and supporting the other runners on my team, I usually just don’t sleep. When I do, it’s fitful because I’m always afraid we’re going to oversleep and miss the transition when the next runner from our team arrives.
As for the running itself, I don’t really notice any ill effects until the third leg, which takes place about 24 hours after the relay begins. That’s when it all kind of hits you: the exhaustion, soreness and mental fatigue. But then you start running and adrenaline kicks in and you get through it. It’s not ideal, but you get it done.
Even when I’m not doing a crazy 24-hour relay, I don’t get a lot of sleep every night. My average is about six hours a night and it seems to work OK for me. Everybody’s got their own preference. For those of us who like to stay up late, getting more sleep requires more effort, but it can be worth it.
There are many benefits to a good night’s sleep, especially for runners. In addition to building up energy, it allows your body to repair itself. On the other end, if you’re running on little sleep, you may have to work a little harder to match your usual pace, your recovery time may take longer than normal, and your reflexes and reaction time may be slower than usual.
A 2014 study published in Medicine and Science in Sports and Exercise found that getting too much exercise can lead to, among other things, insomnia. The study followed 27 male triathletes over a six-week period, with one group over-training and the other did not. The overworked group reported that their sleep patterns were disturbed.
According to RunnerClick.com, some ways to improve your sleeping habits include settling into a consistent sleep-wake schedule, establishing a good pre-sleep routine that includes keeping all electronic devices out of your bedroom to avoid distractions, avoiding afternoon naps, investing in a good mattress and pillows and making your bedroom more conducive to sleep (e.g., using blackout curtains, ear plugs, white noise machines, etc.).
As for the Reach the Beach runners this weekend, we’re just going to push through the night to the point of exhaustion like we do every year. It’s fun, but the kind of fun that you often don’t realize until after the fact when you finally get some rest.
Starts and stops:
The 15th annual Run for the Trails 5- and 10-Mile races are scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 21 at 9 a.m. at Myopia Schooling Field, 394 Bay Road, Hamilton. Presented by the Essex County Trail Association, the races are part of the 2019 North Shore Trail Series sponsored by New England Running Co. The event includes a team competition. Visit https://ecta27.wildapricot.org/event-3151075 for more information. Also on the 21st is the 13th annual Wicked Half Marathon in Salem, starting at the Salem Willows Soccer Field, 129 Fort Ave., Salem, at 7 a.m. The event is sponsored by Tache Real Estate and is USATF-certified, with the course heading into Marblehead and back. Visit https://www.northshoretimingonline.com/reglive2017.aspx?eventyear_id=1604 for more information.
The Lone Gull 10K will take place at 9 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 22 at Good Harbor Beach, Gloucester. The course is USATF-certified and features slight rolling hills along the back shore of Gloucester and Eastern Point. Visit https://www.northshoretimingonline.com/reglive2017.aspx?eventyear_id=1630 for more information.
On the Run is a biweekly column about the North Shore running scene. Send any questions, comments, or news to jay.kumar@gmail.com.
UPCOMING RACES
Friday, Sept. 13
The 12th Annual Happy as a Clam 5K, Essex Elementary School, 12 Story St., Essex, 6 p.m. Walkers start at 5 p.m., free kids’ fun races start at 5:30. Visit https://www.northshoretimingonline.com/reglive2017.aspx?eventyear_id=1644 for more information.
Sunday, Sept. 15
The 9th annual Bob Laprel 4-Mile Road Race and 2-Mile Walk, Haverhill High School, 137 Monument St., Haverhill. The walk starts at 10 a.m. and the run starts at 10:15. The race will raise money for the Robert C. Laprel Memorial Scholarships, which are awarded to Haverhill High School seniors. Visit https://www.boblaprelroadrace.com for more information.
The JCCNS 5K By the Sea, Jewish Community Center of the North Shore, 4 Community Road, Marblehead, 9 a.m. Race is followed by a fitness festival. Fourth race in the 2019 Marblehead Race Series. Visit https://www.northshoretimingonline.com/reglive2017.aspx?eventyear_id=1633 for more information.
Notch Sunday Meters for Liters, Notch Brewing, 283R Derby St., Salem, 11:30 a.m. Free group 5K or 10K run from the brewery. Beer and pretzels provided to runners after the run. Runners who complete 10 runs (aka 50,000 meters) will receive Notch swag.
Wednesday, Sept. 18
Danvers 5K Fun Run, meets at Panini Pizzeria, 11 Maple St., Danvers, 7 p.m. Run starts and finishes at the corner of Elm and Page streets, near the Danvers Fresh Market Place. Free, timed run. All welcome. These events are part of a weekly 52-race series. E-mail adam@danvers5k.com.
Meters for Liters, Notch Brewing, 283R Derby St., Salem, 6:30 p.m. Free group 5K run from the brewery. Beer and pretzels provided to runners after the run. Runners who complete 10 runs (aka 50,000 meters) will receive Notch swag.
Lynn Woods trail races, Lynn Woods Reservation (Great Woods Road entrance), 6:30 p.m. Each week, there are three free trail races of varying distances. Visit http://lwrun.org/ for more information.
Thursday, Sept. 19
Gentile Run Club, ABV: 3.1, 59 Park St., Beverly, 6:30 p.m. Free weekly 5K run from the Gentile taproom through Beverly and back.
Weekly 5K from True North Ale, 116 County Road, Ipswich, 5:30 p.m. Free, weekly timed 5K from the brewery. Visit https://www.truenorthales.com/pages/thirsty-thursday-brewery-run for more information.
Notch Brewing Meters for Liters, Fortune Bar, 12 Friend St., Amesbury, 6:30 p.m. Free group 5K run from the bar. Runners who complete 10 runs (aka 50,000 meters) will receive Notch swag.
Friday, Sept. 20
The Dare to Remember 5K, Boxford Common, Captain Cashin Way, Boxford. Held in memory of Officer Michele Nowak, the event includes a 1-mile race starting at 5:15 p.m. and a 5K starting at 5:45. Proceeds will go to establish full funding for the Spofford Pond DARE program run by the Boxford Police. Visit https://www.northshoretimingonline.com/reglive2017.aspx?eventyear_id=1635 for more information.
Sunday, Sept. 22
The YuKanRun.com Half Marathon By-the-Sea, Manchester Essex High School, 36 Lincoln St., Manchester-by-the-Sea, 10 a.m. Visit http://www.yukanrun.com/Half-Marathon-by-the-Sea.html for more information.
Notch Sunday Meters for Liters, Notch Brewing, 283R Derby St., Salem, 11:30 a.m. Free group 5K or 10K run from the brewery. Beer and pretzels provided to runners after the run. Runners who complete 10 runs (aka 50,000 meters) will receive Notch swag.
Wednesday, Sept. 25
Danvers 5K Fun Run, meets at Panini Pizzeria, 11 Maple St., Danvers, 7 p.m. Run starts and finishes at the corner of Elm and Page streets, near the Danvers Fresh Market Place. Free, timed run. All welcome. These events are part of a weekly 52-race series. E-mail adam@danvers5k.com.
Meters for Liters, Notch Brewing, 283R Derby St., Salem, 6:30 p.m. Free group 5K run from the brewery. Beer and pretzels provided to runners after the run. Runners who complete 10 runs (aka 50,000 meters) will receive Notch swag.
Lynn Woods trail races, Lynn Woods Reservation (Great Woods Road entrance), 6:30 p.m. Each week, there are three free trail races of varying distances. Visit http://lwrun.org/ for more information.
Thursday, Sept. 26
Gentile Run Club, ABV: 3.1, 59 Park St., Beverly, 6:30 p.m. Free weekly 5K run from the Gentile taproom through Beverly and back.
Weekly 5K from True North Ale, 116 County Road, Ipswich, 5:30 p.m. Free, weekly timed 5K from the brewery. Visit https://www.truenorthales.com/pages/thirsty-thursday-brewery-run for more information.
Notch Brewing Meters for Liters, Fortune Bar, 12 Friend St., Amesbury, 6:30 p.m. Free group 5K run from the bar. Runners who complete 10 runs (aka 50,000 meters) will receive Notch swag.
Sunday, Sept. 29
The second annual Ella’s Army 5K Run or Walk, South Memorial School, Ella’s Playground, 16 Maple Street Extension, Peabody, 10 a.m. Race proceeds go to Ella’s Army a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that raises funding and awareness for pediatric cancer and the families affected by it. Visit https://www.northshoretimingonline.com/reglive2017.aspx?eventyear_id=1634 for more information.
Notch Sunday Meters for Liters, Notch Brewing, 283R Derby St., Salem, 11:30 a.m. Free group 5K or 10K run from the brewery. Beer and pretzels provided to runners after the run. Runners who complete 10 runs (aka 50,000 meters) will receive Notch swag.
