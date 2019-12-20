It happens to everyone, even the best runners. You’ve got a race that you’ve been training for diligently. You did all the right things: Put in the miles, ate the right food, got plenty of sleep, and stayed injury-free.
And then race day arrives ... and it’s a disaster. You can dwell on what went wrong, or you can put it behind you and move on to the next goal.
Part of the problem is we place so much emphasis on big goal races, like a marathon. For a lot of people, this happens with the Boston Marathon every April. It’s the most revered race in the world and is not easy to get into. Whether you qualified via a previous marathon or you raised money for a charity (or you were able to get a number through a connection), you know you’ve got your work cut out for you.
You need to put in months of grueling training to prepare for the infamous Newton hills, and you need to do it during the unpredictable New England winter. The biggest x-factor is the weather on Marathon Monday. On any given Boston Marathon day, the weather could be (and has been) snow, 35 and bone-chilling downpours, 90 degrees and unrelentingly humid, or 50 degrees and cloudy (in other words, perfect). You can watch all the long-range weather forecasts you want, but you never really know what it’s like until you roll out of bed on that Monday. And you have to run, no matter what the weather is, because you’ve spent the last several months getting ready for it.
Inclement weather can definitely throw a wrench into your carefully planned training. If it’s hot and humid, you have to think about slowing your pace down and working to ensure you don’t get dehydrated. That’s especially tricky if you haven’t dealt with much warm weather, which you probably haven’t by mid-April.
You also need to take care not to drink too much water, which is why the hydration stations also offer Gatorade to provide you with some sodium. That still may not be enough to stave off dehydration if it’s a particularly warm or humid day. I’ve dealt with it at a few marathons and it’s not fun. Your body starts to rebel against you and will shut down if you’re not careful.
There are other things that can ruin your race, like a last-minute injury, stomach problems (which are sometimes caused by race day nervousness) or even just self-imposed pressure that may cause you to abandon your race plan and go out too fast. You can have bad luck during the race, sustaining an injury while you’re running, or you can even have something go wrong such as forgetting something you need (I have a good friend who made it to the marathon before she realized she didn’t have her running shorts and had to borrow a pair from another runner).
You may sleep through your alarm and end up late (shades of the Seinfeld NYC Marathon episode), or you might eat the wrong thing for breakfast and feel lousy for the entire race. You also may catch a cold just before the race, which can certainly hamper your performance.
And sometimes, no matter how much training you do, it’s just not your day to set a personal best. It happens, and it can be especially tough if you’ve got a lot of friends and family members rooting for you and you have a bad race.
So how do you bounce back?
It helps to look at the race the same way a team sports athlete looks at a bad game. A baseball player who goes 0-for-4 with four strikeouts is probably going to be pretty down on himself, but it’s only one of 162 games so there’s no sense dwelling on it. Try to figure out what went wrong and address it the best way you can and move on. Start thinking about your next move, whether that’s another marathon or a shorter distance.
Maybe you decide to take some time off from running to recharge the proverbial batteries. Or you just put it in the rearview and sign up for another race a few months down the road. It’ll give you something new to shoot for. Use that disappointment to drive you to do better the next time.
If the disappointment is especially difficult, it’s not a bad idea to talk to other runners about how they dealt with their own disappointments. You’re definitely not alone when it comes to road race fails.
The great thing is there’s always another run. It may be a marathon, half marathon, 5K or a mile around your neighborhood, but redemption is right around the corner. Just lace up your shoes and go.
¢¢¢
Starts and stops:
New Year’s Day is almost here and that means you can start the year right with a road race.
The 13th annual Wicked Frosty Four is set for 10 a.m. in Salem. Day-of registration and packet pickup is at the Village Tavern, 168 Essex St., and the race starts on Charter Street near the Charter Cemetery. Visit https://www.northshoretimingonline.com/reglive2017.aspx?eventyear_id=1652 for more information.
A little further north, the 39th Winner’s Circle Running Club Hangover Classic 10K and 5K races are scheduled for 11:30 a.m. at the Carousel Lounge at Salisbury Beach. Proceeds benefit the charitable activities and running programs of the Winner’s Circle Running Club. Visit http://runthecircle.org/wordpress/wcrc-hangover-classic-5k-and-10k-races/ for more information.
Another historic North Shore race takes place later in January. The 46th annual Great Stew Chase 15K is scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 26 at 10 a.m. at the Knights of Columbus, 177 Lynnfield St., Lynn. The race course heads into Centennial Park in Peabody and back. Visit https://www.northshoretimingonline.com/reglive2017.aspx?eventyear_id=1661 for more information.
¢¢¢
On the Run is a biweekly column about the North Shore running scene. Send any questions, comments, or news to jay.kumar@gmail.com.
UPCOMING RACES
Sunday, Dec. 22
Notch Sunday Meters for Liters, Notch Brewing, 283R Derby St., Salem, 11:30 a.m. Free group 5K or 10K run from the brewery. Beer and pretzels provided to runners after the run. Runners who complete 10 runs (aka 50,000 meters) will receive Notch swag.
The Rhino Run Club, Old Planters Brewing, 232 Rantoul St., Beverly, 3:30 p.m. Free group run of 2.5 to 3.1 miles, starting and ending at the taproom. An informal run for runners of all abilities. Group meets at 3:30, plans to leave around 3:45.
Wednesday, Dec. 25
Danvers 5K Fun Run, meets at Panini Pizzeria, 11 Maple St., Danvers, 7 p.m. Run starts and finishes at the corner of Elm and Page streets, near the Danvers Fresh Market Place. Free, timed run. All welcome. These events are part of a weekly 52-race series. E-mail adam@danvers5k.com.
Thursday, Dec. 26
Gentile Run Club, ABV: 3.1, 59 Park St., Beverly, 6:30 p.m. Free weekly 5K run from the Gentile taproom through Beverly and back.
Weekly 5K from True North Ale, 116 County Road, Ipswich, 5:30 p.m. Free, weekly timed 5K from the brewery. Visit https://www.truenorthales.com/pages/thirsty-thursday-brewery-run for more information.
Notch Brewing Meters for Liters, Fortune Bar, 12 Friend St., Amesbury, 6:30 p.m. Free group 5K run from the bar. Runners who complete 10 runs (aka 50,000 meters) will receive Notch swag.
Sunday, Dec. 29
Notch Sunday Meters for Liters, Notch Brewing, 283R Derby St., Salem, 11:30 a.m. Free group 5K or 10K run from the brewery. Beer and pretzels provided to runners after the run. Runners who complete 10 runs (aka 50,000 meters) will receive Notch swag.
The Rhino Run Club, Old Planters Brewing, 232 Rantoul St., Beverly, 3:30 p.m. Free group run of 2.5 to 3.1 miles, starting and ending at the taproom. An informal run for runners of all abilities. Group meets at 3:30, plans to leave around 3:45.
Wednesday, Jan. 1
Danvers 5K Fun Run, meets at Panini Pizzeria, 11 Maple St., Danvers, 7 p.m. Run starts and finishes at the corner of Elm and Page streets, near the Danvers Fresh Market Place. Free, timed run. All welcome. These events are part of a weekly 52-race series. E-mail adam@danvers5k.com.
Thursday, Jan. 2
Gentile Run Club, ABV: 3.1, 59 Park St., Beverly, 6:30 p.m. Free weekly 5K run from the Gentile taproom through Beverly and back.
Weekly 5K from True North Ale, 116 County Road, Ipswich, 5:30 p.m. Free, weekly timed 5K from the brewery. Visit https://www.truenorthales.com/pages/thirsty-thursday-brewery-run for more information.
Notch Brewing Meters for Liters, Fortune Bar, 12 Friend St., Amesbury, 6:30 p.m. Free group 5K run from the bar. Runners who complete 10 runs (aka 50,000 meters) will receive Notch swag.
