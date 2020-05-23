2018
The Manchester Essex girls lacrosse team completed one of the most bizarre games one will ever see in any sport.
The Hornets originally took on CAL rival Newburyport in late April. With Newburyport leading 5-4 at the half, the game had to be postponed due to a freak accident where a game official collided with a Manchester Essex player during warmups prior to the second half beginning. Both were injured and game game was delayed a month.
When the teams got back on the field, Newburyport pulled away in the second half for the win. Manchester Essex would get its revenge a year later by beating the Clippers in the Div. 2 North Finals.
2016
The Gloucester girls outdoor track and field team made history by wrapping up the NEC South championship, the programs second straight NEC crown and first outright NEC title since 1992 (the team shared the title in 2015).
The Fishermen wrapped up a 7-0 regular season with a 73-63 win over arch rival Marblehead at Newell Stadium.
Gloucester turned in 10 first place finishes on the day with Sierra Rudolph and Kaitlin Marques leading the way with multiple wins each.
2015
The Manchester Essex and Rockport baseball teams played a thriller in the finals of the Rockport Memorial Day Baseball Tournament at Evans Field.
The Holiday Tournament was not all that was on the line as the winner of the contest clinched a postseason berth while the loser was eliminated.
In the end, it was Manchester Essex that came away with a postseason clinching, 5-4 win in a back-and-forth game that had its share of oddities, including a combined eight errors while both teams scored from second base on a ball that never left the infield.
Domenic Cirone was able to close out the win in a game where Rockport almost came back from a 5-0 deficit and put the winning run on base in the final inning.