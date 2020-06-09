2019- Gloucester baseball survived a brutally difficult first round draw in the first round of the Division 3 North Baseball Tournament. The Fishermen were the No. 2 seed, entering at 16-4, and took on a No. 18 seed in Dracut that came in with a .500 record, but played a host of Division 1 and Division 2 powers in the regular season.
A seven-run fifth powered Gloucester to a 9-6 win in a game that was scoreless into the bottom of the fifth inning, its second win over Dracut in a week. It was an odd game where no Gloucester player had more than one hit. Jake Lucido scored twice and Zach Abbott picked up the win on the mound.
2018- Gloucester softball looked like it was on its way to being eliminated in the Division 2 North Quarterfinals against Dracut at GHS. The Fishermen were struggling to string hits together and trailed 4-1 heading into the bottom of the seventh inning. That's when the team rallied.
A two-out double from Taylor Abbott scored two runs and tied the game at 4-4 and Tracy Wood scored the winning run in extras on an errant throw after a Liz Schuster sacrifice bunt.
2017- It was a big night for Cape Ann baseball teams as all three local squads (Gloucester, Rockport and Manchester Essex) competed in the sectional semifinals at Fraser Field in Lynn.
Rockport and Manchester Essex were up first in the Division 4 North Semifinals, and it was the Hornets that came back from a 3-0 deficit for a 6-3 win. Bennett O'Leary drove in the game winning run.
Gloucester then took on Marblehead in the night cap and turned in a 5-1 win to advance to the Division 2 North Finals as the No. 13 seed in the sectional. Marc Phinney allowed a run in a complete game effort to send the Fishermen to the finals.
2015- The Manchester Essex boys tennis program has been very good over the last decade, and the 2015 team may have been its best. The Hornets beat Austin Prep, 5-0 to advance to the Division 3 North Finals.
Mike Fuca set the tone at the No. 1 singles spot and the rest of the lineup swept for the victory.