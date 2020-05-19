2019
GHS baseball picked up a big 2-1 victory over Danvers to take a lead in the NEC North race, a lead it would not relinquish en route to the conference title.
Zach Abbott fanned 13 in the win.
The Gloucester track and field team competed in the annual Northeastern Conference Meet with standouts Leah Rudolph, Eve Feuerbach and Will Kenney taking home individual conference crowns.
2018
Rockport baseball scored a massive upset in the opening round of the Rockport Memorial Day Baseball Tournament at Evans Field.
The Vikings knocked off Hamilton-Wenham by a score of 1-0, the same Hamilton-Wenham team that went on to win the Division 4 North championship later that spring. Charlie MacDowell spun a complete game, three-hit shutout on the mound while Camden Wheeler singled in MacDowell with the game's only run.
2017
The Manchester Essex baseball team clinched the Cape Ann League Baker Division title, and it did so in style as sophomore Harry Painter fired a no-hitter in a 4-0 victory over Rockport. Painter had 15 k's in the win.
The Hornets would go on to reach the Division 4 North Finals that season.
2016
The Gloucester boys lacrosse program ended a half decade long state tournament drought with a 14-7 win over Lowell. Tom Donahue and Guilherme Spairani and Tom Donahue powered the Gloucester offense in the postseason clinching win while Owen Brown was a rock in goal.
2014
Gloucester baseball clinched its first NEC title since 2009 with a victory at Winthrop. The 2014 Fishermen were one of the decade's best local teams, reaching the Division 2 North Finals.
It was Gloucester's 12th win in a row, the team went on to tie a program record for single season wins with 20, matching the 2009 squad.
2013
The Gloucester boys track and field team's 4x400m relay team of James King, Calvin Kipruto, Matt Carpenter and Josh Rudolph set a program record in the event. The quarter won the Northeastern Conference individual championship with a time of 3:31.36.
2011
The Gloucester boys tennis team clinched the outright NEC South championship, the program's last NEC title, with a 5-0 win over Winthrop.
The Fishermen, who went undefeated in the NEC South that season, won all five matches in straight sets led by the singles work of Chase Kelly, Ben Chianciola and Cody Marshall.