On This Date will be looking back at some big high school sports moments on that particular date over the years. The series will run on the web on Tuesday and Saturday.
May 16, 2018: Heading into the 2018 season it had been more than two decades since the Gloucester High School softball team had won a Northeastern Conference championship.
On a Wednesday afternoon exactly two years ago, NEC powerhouse Peabody visited Gloucester High School with a perfect 14-0 record while Gloucester entered at 12-2.
The Tanners were rolling, but what we saw was a coming out party for the Fishermen, a team that was very good in previous season but now proven to be one of the elite teams in the NEC.
Behind a stellar performance on the mound from junior Sydney McKay and a masterful display of small ball, which saw Gloucester bunt its way to a 7-0 victory.
Facing flame throwing pitcher Tianna Dawe of Peabody, who was the NEC MVP that year, Gloucester did not try to swing away against that heat, instead it was a heavy dose of bunts, sacrifices and aggressive baserunning that flat out overwhelmed the Tanners defense.
That victory propelled the program to its first NEC title since 1995 (Gloucester went on to win the NEC in 2019 as well). The Fishermen also matched Peabody and Marblehead for the best overall record in the NEC that year at 13-2 in the conference. In 2018, the NEC and the Greater Boston League were merged so the NEC North winning Tanners and Magicians played the exact conference schedule as NEC South champion Gloucester.