The Manchester Essex football team founds itself in a physical grind of a game on Saturday afternoon against Georgetown in the Division 7 North Quarterfinals. Fortunately for the Hornets, they are more than comfortable playing that brand of football.
The top seed in the section was at its best in the final quarter of play, wearing down the Royals in a 30-7 win at Hyland Field.
With the victory, Manchester Essex (6-1) reaches the sectional semifinals for the first time since 2013 and will host No. 5 Latin Academy next week in the Division 7 North Semifinals at Hyland Field (date and time TBA).
“It was a great second half,” Manchester Essex head coach Jeff Hutton said. “They really answered the bell making a couple of stops, getting on their blocks and wearing them out.”
The score was tied 7-7 at the half with Georgetown receiving the ball to open the second half. But the Hornets forced a pair of punts on the Royal’s first two offensive possessions in the second half.
Eventually, Manchester Essex’s physicality took its toll on a feisty Georgetown team. Gavin Glass capped off a seven-play, 55 yard drive with a six-yard touchdown run to put Manchester Essex up 13-7, where it stood heading into the fourth quarter.
In the final quarter of play, the Hornets pulled away with 17 more points.
The Manchester Essex defense forced a turnover on downs on Georgetown’s ensuing drive with Anthony Rano chasing down the ball carrier for a loss to get his offense back on the field.
The offense responded with a drive that culminated in a 32-yard field goal from Luke Gjerde and a 16-7 Hornets lead with 11:45 to play.
Georgetown drove to midfield on its ensuing possession and quarterback Stephen MacDonald (234 yards passing) connected for a long gain. But Manchester Essex safety Will Levendusky jarred the ball loose on a big pickup and the Hornets recovered the fumble.
On the drive after the turnover, Hutton reached into his bag of tricks for the biggest touchdown of the game. On 3rd and 9, A.J. Pallazola got the handoff on a jet sweep. Instead of running around the edge, he stopped and launched a pass to a wide open Tristan Nowak (4 catches, 102 yards) for a 40-yard touchdown and a commanding 16-7 lead for Manchester Essex.
“Georgetown was doing a good job closing in on the edge, and that’s where we like to run the ball a lot,” Hutton said. “We figured it was the right time for the pass. We ran the ball seven times in a row and they came up expecting it again. A.J. threw a great pass.”
Pallazola had a monster game for the Hornets and he capped it off with a 100 yard interception return for a touchdown on Georgetown’s ensuing drive, stepping in front of the pass and outrunning the defense the other way.
Pallazola, a sophomore running back and defensive back, finished the game with 98 yards of total offense (81 rushing, 17 receiving), a touchdown pass and an interception return.
He also made the big play of the first half for Manchester Essex.
Georgetown had all the momentum with a 7-0 second quarter lead on a 15 yard touchdown pass from MacDonald to Matt Armata in the first quarter. The Royals defense looked like it was making another stop as Manchester Essex faced a 4th and 6 from its own 35 yard line.
Pallazola is the Hornet’s punter and he rolled to his right looking like he was going to make a rugby kick. Instead he raced around the end for 26 yards and a first down to keep the drive alive. The drive eventually finished with a two-yard plunge from Glass to tie the game at 7-7.
“A.J. did everything for us today,” Hutton said. “He ran it, he passed for a touchdown, he covered well and had a big interception. That fake punt was a big turning point for us because we got off to a slow start and needed to make a play.”
It was Georgetown that controlled the first quarter and a half as the No. 8 seed made a fourth down stop on Manchester Essex’s first drive and then scored on its first drive with MacDonald hitting Armata on fourth and long.
The Royals held the Hornets without any points including two fourth down stops, one coming inside the 10-yard line, and a fumble recovery.
“We might have been a little overconfident,” Hutton said. “Sometimes that’s a good thing but it clearly wasn’t in the first half. We were lucky it was only 7-7. We sputtered in the red zone, made some mistakes and Georgetown was playing well. But the kids did a great job turning it around with 23 points in the second half.”
Manchester Essex now turns its attention to No. 5 Latin Academy, which sports a 6-2 record after a 19-18 win over Nashoba Tech in its quarterfinal game on Friday.
