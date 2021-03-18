On to Week 2

The Gloucester and Manchester Essex football teams are back in action on Friday night for Week 2 of the "Fall 2" high school football season.
The Fishermen are taking on a Salem team at Newell Stadium (5 p.m.) that they have beaten 18 straight times but have not played since 2016.
The Hornets, on the other hand, travel to Triton (5 p.m.) in Cape Ann League crossover action.
Here's a look at what to expect from each game.
Gloucester (1-0) vs. Salem (0-1)
When Gloucester has the ball: Gloucester switched between a spread and wing-t look a week ago against Saugus and have both of those formations in their back pocket again this week. Sophomores Caleb DeCoste and Frank DeSisto handed the rushing load while Gloucester will be looking to unleash its passing attack a little more after completing just three passes a week ago.
Defensively, the Witches are led by senior captain and middle linebacker Connor McRae, who did not play last week. The Witches defense did not get much of a chance to show their stuff a week ago in a 41-6 loss to Swampscott. The Big Blue's first team offense ran only four plays en route to a 34-0 halftime lead and the second and third stringers handled the rest of the game. Swampscott ran back three punts and scored two more touchdowns on short fields after turnovers. This is in a way the season debut for the Salem defense as one can not learn anything about a unit in just four competitive plays.
When Salem has the ball: The Witches run a spread offense and like to take advantage of a power running game in the between the tackles and speed on the edges. McRae is also the team's primary rusher, a bruising back running out of the fullback position. Freshman Corey Grimes is the team's starting quarterback and his top two targets on the outside are juniors Jarial DelValle and Jeandavis Cardenas.
The Gloucester defense was stout against both the run and pass last week outside of one long touchdown reception. The Fishermen tackled and covered well while forcing five turnovers in a 28-14 win over Saugus. Salem likes to spread the ball around more than Saugus but, if McRae plays, it has a similar power running game out of the spread formation.
Gloucester keys to victory: The Fishermen will be looking to control the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball, something they did on defense last week but did not do on offense. Winning the battle in the trenches opens up Gloucester to do a wide variety of things on the offensive side of the ball and getting a push in the running game will set the tone for the night. Defensively Gloucester will be looking to limit big plays. It allowed one big play to Saugus last week and will be looking to keep that number low again this week.
Salem keys to victory: The Witches need to win the turnover battle. The Gloucester defense was opportunistic a week ago and was plus-five in the turnover battle in the win over Saugus. Salem must be on the plus side of the turnover battle to have a shot at winning. The Witches will also need to polish up their special teams. Swampscott ran three punts back for touchdowns against them last week and they can not afford to give away points on special teams on the road again.
Manchester Essex (0-1) at Triton (0-1)
When Manchester Essex has the ball: The Hornets will be looking to get into more of a rhythm on offense this week than they did in a 33-13 loss to North Reading last week. Manchester Essex throws in both spread and wing-t looks out of the shotgun formation and has the skill players to be well balanced and unpredictable on that side of the ball. Quarterback Will Levendusky and receiver A.J. Pallazola had good chemistry a week ago, connection for nine receptions. Manchester Essex will be looking to get more out of the run game after putting up only 102 yards a week ago.
The Triton defense will be looking to improve this week as well after Lynnfield hung 46 points on them a week ago in a 46-21 defeat. It will be a battle of two units looking to improve greatly from a week ago, something's gotta give.
When Triton has the ball: The Triton offense is geared around quarterback Kyle Odoy, who is a competent passer and the team's biggest rushing threat out of the spread offense. Odoy can also line up wide as the Vikings look to get their star player the ball as much as possible.
Defensively, Manchester Essex got better as last week's game went on although they allowed five rushing touchdowns. The Hornets will have to be ready for a much more multi-faceted offense in terms of run vs. pass although Triton does not spread the ball around as much as North Reading.
Manchester Essex keys to victory: The Hornets must find a way to contain Odoy, a task easier said than done. If the Manchester Essex defense can take away some of Odoy's tools it will make Triton much easier to defend.
The Hornets will also have to have a more consistent performance on offense. If they can finish off drives early in the game it will set the tone for a good night.
Triton keys to victory: Triton needs to keep up its momentum offensively as it scored points in bunches in a third quarter comeback bid, which ultimately fell short. The Vikings will also need to find some points early and play from ahead.
Defensively the Vikings need to do a better job preventing big plays as those were a killer last week. If they can keep the offense on the field and the defense off the field they will be in good shape.