'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif13Four months ago, a summer Little League season seemed like a serious long shot with the COVID-19 pandemic putting a stop to all sports at all levels for multiple months.Gloucester Little League, however, persisted. The League Board of Directors were patient, waited for the right time to play when the state government cleared the sport for action, and put together a plan for an abbreviated 2020 season.
This past weekend, the League finished off a successful 2020 campaign with its Majors A (11 and 12 year old) and Majors B (9 and 10 year old) championships.
"We're thrilled that we were able to finish the season for the kids," Gloucester Little League President Jamie Marshall said. "The key was that everybody bought in early and stayed with it. We had to be strict with the social distancing and the masks, but we went forward with the plan and everybody from the kids to the coaches to the parents bought in to make the season a success."
The season began in mid July, when Phase 3 of Governor Charlie Baker's re-opening plan kicked in. The Majors A and Majors B Leagues then went through a 10-game regular season with several social distancing and safety measures built in.
Bats were wiped down after every plate appearance and two players in a row could not use the same bat. Balls were wiped clean and rotated in and out of play regularly. Players wore masks on the field when social distancing was not possible. Players also sat in a designated seating area outside of the playing field instead of dugouts to maintain social distancing rules and the bleachers were off limits to fans.
"We had to be persistent with it but the kids were good sports about it and understood it was for the greater good," Marshall said. "We just kept pushing forward and didn't relent. And everyone followed the rules so it worked."
At the conclusion of the regular season, all eight teams in each league qualified for a single elimination playoff bracket. Those playoffs came to an end last Friday and Saturday, and each league produced a walk-off champion.
Majors A saw the Red Sox take on the Nationals in a barn burner of a game. The Red Sox took a two-run lead into the sixth inning before the Nationals scored twice to force extra innings. In extras, Red Sox' Mateo Siero delivered a walk-off single to clinch the championship for his team.
The Majors B also came down to a walk-off as the Twins captured the championship in a highly competitive game over the White Sox.
"Those playoff games really gave everyone a sense of normalcy," Marshall said. "The energy from the players on the field was great and so was the sportsmanship. We really preach sportsmanship in the league and all of those teams showed a ton of it in the championship games."
It was a long road to the end for Gloucester Little League, as players were evaluated all the way back in March before sports were shut down for the next four months. But with a strong plan and great execution, the kids and coaches were rewarded with an abbreviated but memorable season that ended in memorable fashion.