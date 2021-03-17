One Week Down

The first order of business for the Gloucester football program this season was to show some obvious improvements after a tough 2019 campaign.
After a 28-14 season opening win over Saugus last Saturday, the Fishermen have already shown some steps in the right direction. One of those areas of improvement according to head coach Dan O'Connor was the team's maturity and mental toughness.
That was on display during a tense fourth quarter on Saturday afternoon. Gloucester held a 21-14 lead for most of the final frame, but Saugus had all the momentum scoring the last 14 points including a 53-yard touchdown on a long pass play.
Instead of letting Saugus run with that momentum, however, the Gloucester defense rose to the occasion and made big stops on the Sachems' final two drives of the game to preserve the victory. The Fishermen forced a punt after Saugus moved the ball over midfield in the middle of the final frame, then sealed the win with an interception from Aidan Cornetta after Saugus gained a couple first downs and approached the middle of the field.
"A play like that long touchdown pass would have killed us last season," O'Connor said. "But this time, the same kids in the same position as last season took what they learned and made the plays to win the game. They showed a lot of maturity in the fourth quarter of a close game."
Gloucester's defense was its biggest strength in Saturday's win as there were multiple tacklers on the ball carrier on most plays while the line was disruptive in slowing down the Saugus rushing attack. Outside of one big pass play, Gloucester did not allow Saugus to string together successful plays for the vast majority of the game.
Offensive struggles
While the defense was excellent and the win well earned, there were of course some areas Gloucester needs to improve on going forward, as is the case with every team after Week 1.
Gloucester struggled offensively with just 132 total yards, 57 of those coming on a Frank DeSisto touchdown run in the final two minutes, a perfectly blocked play on 3-and-short with the game on the line.
The rest of the afternoon, Saugus did a good job containing Gloucester's attack. The Fishermen switched between its traditional wing-t look and a spread look to keep the Sachems off balance. High winds blowing from end zone to end zone made it a tough day to throw on Saturday as both teams were hampered by the strong breeze.
Gloucester also had trouble breaking out big gains in the run game against a Saugus defense that tackled really well. The Fishermen had 115 yards rushing on the day with DeSisto's 63 leading the way. Caleb DeCoste led the team with 16 carries and gained tough yards in between the tackles, picking up 39 yards and scoring twice.
The Fishermen will need to find ways to break a few big gains in the coming weeks.
Manchester Essex also struggled a bit offensively on Saturday against North Reading. Two three-and-outs to open the game and three straight touchdown drives from North Reading saw Manchester Essex in a 20-0 hole, which it could never recover from en route to a 33-13 loss.
The Hornets were thrown into the fire against a tough opponent on Saturday in a game that was originally scheduled as a scrimmage. For a bunch of the Manchester Essex linemen, it was their first varsity action and it came against the defending Cape Ann League Kinney (Large) Division champions.
The Manchester Essex offense, like Gloucester's, also struggled to find big plays which made it tough to cut into North Reading' lead. The Hornets had 124 yards passing from quarterback Will Levendusky but only 102 yards on the ground.
The good news for Manchester Essex is that the team got its feet wet against one of the best teams in the league, which can only help the team moving forward.
Prime time performers
Aidan Cornetta, Gloucester: The senior wingback and defensive back made plays on both sides of the ball. Offensively he had a two-point conversion rush and a five-yard touchdown run on fourth and goal to put Gloucester up 21-0. Defensively his interception essentially ended Saugus' hopes of a late comeback.
Caleb DeCoste, Gloucester: The sophomore fullback and linebacker was one of Gloucester's most consistent performers on both sides of the ball. His tough running in between the tackles saw him find the end zone twice. Defensively, he was all over the field making tackles and slowing down the Sachems rushing attack.
Will Levendusky, Manchester Essex: The senior captain and quarterback did his best to keep the offense moving as he completed 15 passes for 124 yards. He also ran in a touchdown late in the first half for the Hornets' first score of the game.
A.J. Pallazola, Manchester Essex: The junior switched from wingback to wide receiver this season and he was the team's most potent offensive weapon in Saturday's game. Pallazola hauled in nine passes for 76 yards on the game and found ways to keep the chains moving on the team's scoring drives.
Richie Wilson, Gloucester: The senior defensive back did a little bit of everything for a Fishermen defense that forced five turnovers. He scooped up a first quarter fumble and ran it back inside the two yard-line setting up Gloucester's second touchdown of the game. He also picked off a pass while Saugus was driving late in the first half.
On to Week 2
The Fishermen and Hornets will be back in action on Friday night.
Gloucester is back in Northeastern Conference South action as Salem visits Newell Stadium for a 5 p.m. kickoff. Salem has not beaten Gloucester since 1999.
Manchester Essex, on the other hand, travels to Triton for a 5 p.m. kickoff in CAL crossover action. The Hornets will be looking to break into the win column in what looks to be a fairly evenly matched game.