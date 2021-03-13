The Gloucester football team did not earn a ton of style points in Saturday's season opener against Saugus. The Fishermen, however, earned something much more important: A win.
Gloucester opened up an early 21-point lead, taking advantage of several Sachems turnovers and held on with a big defensive effort in the fourth quarter for a 28-14 win.
"It was a great job of grinding out a win," Gloucester head coach Dan O'Connor said. "It didn't always look the way we wanted it to but we were able to take advantage of some of those turnovers early and I'm really proud of the defense and the way they made some big stops in the fourth quarter."
With the win, Gloucester moves to 1-0 on the season and already matches its win total from a year ago. The team also avenged a 30-6 loss to Saugus from a year ago.
The visiting Sachems held a significant edge in total offense, out-gaining the Fishermen 239-132. Gloucester, however, won the turnover battle, 5-0 with three fumble recoveries and two interceptions. That ended up being the difference in the game as those turnovers led to a pair of Gloucester touchdown drives from two and four yards.
"Winning the turnover battle is always key, especially by that much," O'Connor said. "I would have liked to see us take advantage of a few more of those but we got that early lead and we made enough plays when we needed them to come out on top."
The Fishermen defense forced a three-and-out on the first drive and started their first offensive drive at the Saugus 20 following a shanked punt. It took only three plays for Caleb DeCoste, who played well at both fullback and linebacker, to find the end zone on a 10-yard run up the middle to give Gloucester a 6-0 lead.
On the ensuing drive, the Gloucester defense came up big again, forcing a fumble deep in Saugus territory, which was picked up by Richie Wilson, who also had an interception, and ran back to the two-yard line. One play later, DeCoste found the end zone on a two yard plunge and Aidan Cornetta added the two-point conversion to give Gloucester a 14-0 lead after one.
After a Zach Abbott fumble recovery in the second frame, Gloucester had great field position again at the Saugus four. The Sachems held strong for three plays forcing Gloucester into a fourth-and-goal from the five. But Cornetta found the edge on a reverse for another touchdown and a 21-0 Gloucester lead.
"I think we came out a lot stronger than they thought we would be," said Abbott, a senior captain who played well on both lines. "Those turnovers were big because we turned two of them into touchdowns."
Saugus started to slowly gain momentum from there. Third string quarterback Donovan Clark, who replaced the backup quarterback, who came in after an injury to starter Sean O'Rourke, started to give the Saugus offense some life as he ran for a seven yard touchdown late in the first half to cut the deficit to 21-6 at the break.
The Saugus defense continued to hold the Gloucester offense in check in the third quarter and pulled even closer when Clark hit Javi Martinez for a 53-yard touchdown pass after a big fourth down stop from the defense. All of a sudden, Gloucester's big lead shrunk to just one score, 21-14 heading into the fourth quarter.
"We were a little stagnant in the middle there and Saugus made some plays," O'Connor said. "But in the fourth quarter our defense really stepped up."
Saugus got the ball twice in the fourth with a chance to tie or take the lead, but the Gloucester defense stopped them on every drive.
The Fishermen forced a punt early in the frame after a big tackle for loss from Quinten Ulrich on third and short. On the next drive, the Sachems moved the ball just over midfield before Cornetta intercepted a pass with 1:44 to go to give Gloucester the ball back.
"Our defense definitely stepped it up for us," Abbott said. "We came out a little soft in the third and realized we needed to come up big. We were pumped and ready to go (for those fourth quarter drives) and we made the plays on defense when we needed to."
Gloucester mixed in a spread and wing-t formation all game, but with the game on the line facing third-and-three from the 43 yard line needing a first to seal it, O'Connor went back to an old reliable play, the 121 sweep. The play was blocked perfectly and running back Frank DeSisto was able to break free for a 57-yard touchdown to preserve the 28-14 Gloucester win.
The Fishermen will be looking to win their second in a row when Salem visits Newell Stadium on Friday night for a Northeastern Conference South tilt (5 p.m.).
Gloucester 28, Saugus 14
at Newell Stadium, Gloucester
Saugus (0-1) 0 6 8 0| 14
Gloucester (1-0) 14 7 0 7| 28
G- Caleb DeCoste 10 run (kick failed)
G- DeCoste 2 run (Aidan Cornetta run)
G- Cornetta 5 run (Cameron Widtfeldt kick)
S- Donovan Clark 7 run (run failed)
S- Javi Martinez 53 pass from Clark (Clark run)
G- Frank DeSisto 57 run (Widtfeldt kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING: Saugus- Sal Franco 14-65, Novell Omoruyi 5-40, Donovan Clark 10-37, Mark MacEachern 4-18, Sean O'Rourke 1-(-1), Ryan Mabee 3-(-14). Gloucester- Frank DeSisto 7-63, Caleb DeCoste 16-39, Aidan Cornetta 2-8, Brett Gaipo 1-3, Jazayah Sainterling 2-2.
PASSING: Saugus- Donovan Clark 6-11-94-1-2, Ryan Mabee 0-1-0-0-0, Sean O'Rourke 1-2-(-1)-0-1. Gloucester- Brett Gaipo 3-10-17-0-0.
RECEIVING: Saugus- Javi Martinez 2-76, Ovell Omoruyi 1-9, Mark MacEachern 1-5, Sal Franco 3-3. Gloucester- Frank DeSisto 2-10, Aidan Cornetta 1-7.
