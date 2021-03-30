The Hornets indoor track and field team began their Fall 2 season on Monday afternoon, traveling to Ipswich for a Cape Ann League Baker Division dual meet.
Manchester Essex competed on the outdoor track at Ipswich High School but at indoor distances. In the end, the Tigers took home a win on both the boys and girls sides thanks to a significant numbers advantage.
Will Kenney led the way for the Hornets boys with a win in the mile, but Ipswich came away with a 58-28 win. Oli Turner performed well for the girls with a second place finish in the mile. Ipswich won 62-19 in the girls meet.
Manchester Essex has all of its meets on the road this season as the school does not have an outdoor, or indoor, track. The team is back in action on Monday at Lynnfield (3:30 p.m.).