It may have come in two separate weeks, but both the Gloucester and Manchester Essex football teams have completed the first regular season game of the 2019 season.
It was a tough start for a young Fishermen squad on Friday night in Revere as the veteran Patriots dismantled them, 38-8. Manchester Essex, on the other hand, turned in an impressive 25-0 win over KIPP Academy the previous Thursday to start the season 1-0.
It's only one game, but here's what we learned about each team as they head into their second game of the season this coming Friday night with the Fishermen traveling to Marblehead and the Hornets traveling to Brighton.
Big plays hurt Gloucester
In their first game of the season, the Fishermen were plagued by big plays from a talented crop of Revere skill position players.
Right off the bat, the Patriots showed off their skill when Joe Llanos took the opening kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown. He also added a 60 yard rush later in the first quarter. The Fishermen were also beat on four long pass plays, three to receiver Jonathan Murphy and another to Lucas Barbosa, all for over 20 yards.
One of those long completions set up Revere's second touchdown of the game, which helped open up a 21-0 lead after one quarter of play.
"Revere has a really good team this year," said Gloucester head coach Dan O'Connor, who was making his head coaching debut. "They have a lot of experience and some very skilled players with a lot of speed that we couldn't match."
The big plays were a killer as Gloucester did a pretty solid job containing the Patriots' rushing attack. Revere gained 131 yards on the ground, but outside of Llanos' 60-yard dash, the Fishermen defense allowed 71 yards on 22 carries.
Gloucester's linebacking core was its biggest strength on the defensive side of the ball, and maybe the game as seniors Ben Renales, Lawrence Scola, Jacob Enos, Harry Marshall and Toby Campbell were disruptive.
Streak snapped
Revere's win over Gloucester was the program's first since coming over to the Northeastern Conference from the Greater Boston League in 2005. It is also the Patriots first win over the Fishermen since 1950, although the teams did not meet from 1952-2004.
Revere's win snapped a 10-game losing streak against Gloucester. The Fishermen won eight straight meetings since the Patriots entered the NEC (2005-10, 2017-18).
The loss came in head coach Dan O'Connor's first game at the helm. Going back to the 1970's, opening day games for first year head coaches have not been kind to Gloucester as four of six have lost. Tony Zerilli dropped his opener in 2011, 41-0 at Lynn English. Terry Silva, the program's all time winningest head coach, lost his debut in 1981, 20-0 against Newburyport. In 1971, Bob Yates fell to Swampscott, 28-0 in his first year as head coach.
The two GHS coaches to land wins in their debut since 1971, Paul Ingram and Gerry Hart. Ingram picked up a win over Revere, 23-6 in 2005 while Hart's team knocked off Newburyport, 31-6 in 1978.
Hornets defense shines
The story in Manchester Essex's shutout over KIPP was its play on the defensive side of the ball.
The Hornets were the more physical team and that snarl combined with standout tackling led to 170 yards for the KIPP offense and no scores.
The Manchester Essex success started up front with Henry Doane and Will Rodier taking up space and giving the KIPP backs no room to operate. The secondary also had a big game with blanket coverage on a talented stable of KIPP receivers. A.J. Pallazola picked off a couple of passes, his second one being the biggest play of the game as it came with KIPP in the middle of its best offensive drive of the day and trailing by only 12 points.
The Hornets were stout against the run and the pass, which is a great sign moving forward.
Offensive playmakers
With one game in the books, both team's offensive playmakers are starting to emerge.
For Gloucester, senior running back Daylon Lark looks to be one of the focal points of the offense. Lark had 118 total yards to lead the Fishermen on Friday night (70 receiving, 48 rushing) and the team's lone touchdown of the night, a 66 yard reception.
The Fishermen also looked rock solid in the passing game with nine attempts and 123 yards on nine completions from quarterback Sam Ciolino. Gloucester was forced to press the issue a bit and take more chances in the passing game due to the fact that it was trailing by three scores after the first quarter, but the offense showed that it can complete passes consistently when called upon.
For Manchester Essex, running back Gavin Glass looks to be the team's work horse as he ran for 84 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries. Quarterback Will Levendusky looked like a reliable complement to the run game with over 100 yards passing as well.
The Hornets could have some nice balance this season.
Up next
The schedule does not get any easier for Gloucester in Week 2, in fact it may be getting even more difficult.
The Fishermen take on their arch nemesis on Friday night at Piper Field (7 p.m.) in Marblehead. Gloucester has not beaten the Magicians since 2007 and has dropped eight straight games to them dating back to 2011 (the teams did not play from 2008-10). Marblehead enters the game coming off a huge win, 25-20 over defending Division 2 State Champ North Andover, snapping the state's longest win streak (13) in the process.
Manchester Essex travels to Brighton on Friday night (6:30 p.m.), the second game in its independent schedule. The two teams have not met on the gridiron since 2013, when Manchester Essex came away with a 42-28 win in the Division 5 North Quarterfinals. Brighton is also 1-0 after a 20-14 win over Excel.
Correspondent Albie Mitchell also contributed to this story.
Revere 38, Gloucester 8
at Harry Della Russo Stadium, Revere
Gloucester 0 8 0 0| 8
Revere 21 3 7 7| 38
R- Joe Llanos 85 kickoff return (Rayan Riazi kick)
R- Billy Byrne-Ginepra 15 pass from Calvin Boudreau (Riazi kick)
R- Llanos 60 run (Riazi kick)
R- Riazi 40 field goal
G- Daylon Lark 66 pass from Sam Ciolino (Harry Marshall run)
R- Lucas Barbosa 18 pass from Boudrea (Riazi kick)
R- Boudreau 14 run (Riazi kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATS
Rushing: Gloucester- Lark, 7-48; Jazayah Sainterling 4-34; Marshall 6-23; Evan Smith 7-20; Jacob Enos 1-14; Aiden Cornetta 2-8. Revere- Llanos 10-75; Zach Furlong 5-18; Boudreau 3-17; Adetayo Atitebi 3-16; Jonathan Murphy 2-15.
Passing: Gloucester- Ciolino 6-9-123-1-1. Revere- Boudreau 7-14-155-2-0.
Receiving: Gloucester- Lark 2-70; Ben Renales 1-17; Sainterling 1-16; Quinten Ulrich 1-10; Marshall 1-10. Revere- Murphy 3-84; Furlong 1-22; Barbosa 2-21; Byrne-Ginepra 1-15; Dillon Day 1-13.
