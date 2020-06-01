In today’s “Our Favorites,” we pick the favorite Boston sports championship in our lifetimes.
NICK CURCURU
2004 Patriots (Super Bowl XXXIX)
This was a really tough choice between the 2004 and 2014 Patriots, the team that cemented the dynasty and the team that started the second half of the dynasty. The 2004 team gets the nod because, in my opinion, it's the best of the Patriots championship teams.
The Pats went 14-2, and their Super Bowl run was also the most satisfying in terms of the opponents. The Colts came into Gillette Stadium in the Divisional Round with a record setting offense, only to be held to three points. New England followed that up by pasting the Steelers in Pittsburgh, the same team that beat the Pats in the regular season and boasted that the defending champs "were not on their level." Then came the Super Bowl against a great Eagles team that was a game opponent, but ultimately not quite as strong as the champs.
Honorable mention: 2014 Patriots, 2001 Patriots, 2008 Celtics, 2011 Bruins, 2004 Red Sox, 2013 Red Sox.
PHIL STACEY
2004 Red Sox
How many millions of diehard Sox fans never thought they'd see the day? There was so much history and bad karma to believe it would never happen — from the sale of Babe Ruth to the Yankees to Aaron Boone's extra inning homer in Game 7 of 2003 — that you had to wonder if indeed this franchise was cursed.
Then came that magical October of 2004: Specifically, an 11-day span from Oct. 17-27, in which the Red Sox made baseball history by coming back from a 3-game deficit to win four straight over the hated Yankees, then sweep a 105-win Cardinals team for the world championship. Nothing beats that.
Honorable mention: 1984 Celtics, 1986 Celtics, 2001 Patriots, 2003-04 Patriots, 2011 Bruins, 2014 Patriots, 2016 Patriots, 2018 Red Sox.
MATT WILLIAMS
2001 Patriots (Super Bowl XXXVI)
The first championship that I can actually remember remains the best. From being underdogs to being introduced as a team and the proclamation of "We're all Patriots" I picked this championship, slightly, over the '04 Red Sox because that World Series was such an after-thought following 'Four Days in October.'
For an actual championship event, Super Bowl 36 had it all: Moments of belief (Ty Law's pick-6), disbelief (another Pats defensive score erased by penalty) and a wild photo finish thanks to Adam Vinatieri. To borrow from U2's halftime show, if you live in New England, that Sunday in 2002 was a Beautiful Day.
Honorable mention: 2004 Red Sox, 2008 Celtics, 2011 Bruins.
NICK GIANNINO
2014 Patriots (Super Bowl XLIX)
The 2004 Red Sox team was particularly memorable due to the near-century long absence between titles, but truthfully I was a bit too young to realize the significance. Each of the other three Red Sox victories (2007, 2013 and 2018) were great, but two were non-competitive sweeps and the latter still feels somewhat tainted.
When it comes to the Patriots, though, one Tom Brady-led Super Bowl left its mark a bit more than the others: the improbable last- second win over Seattle in Super Bowl 49. I was a senior in college and had thrown out my back the day before. Nothing helped ease that sharp pain running down my spine more than Malcolm Butler's title-sealing interception on the goal line, a moment — and night — I'll never forget.
Honorable mention: 2004 Red Sox, 2018 Red Sox, 2018 Patriots, 2016 Patriots.