In today’s ‘Our Favorites’ we pick our favorite fictional sports movie characters.
PHIL STACEY
Al Czervik, "Caddyshack"
Loud. Boorish. Uncouth. Crass. Unfiltered. All of these could aptly be used to describe Czervik, who took no prisoners in making fun of the buttoned-up, straight laced and stuffy world of private golf clubs in this all-time comedy classic. Rodney Dangerfield's character was the antagonist for the ultra-conservative and uptight Judge Smails (played brilliantly by Ted Knight), driving the latter to the brink of insanity. He wore outlandish outfits, played Journey on the golf course and basically roasted everyone he came into contact with. The fact that he was a terrible golfer made it even funnier.
Czervik's one-liners alone at the stuff of legend: "You scratched my anchor!" "This steak still has marks where the jockey was hitting it" "You must've been something before electricity" "So what? So let's dance!" "Let's go, while we're young!" "Now I know why tigers eat their young" and my favorite, '"hat do ya, buy a hat like this and get a free bowl of soup?" before looking at Smails wearing the exact hat and proclaiming, "Oh it looks good on you, though" as he dramatically rolls his eyes.
Honorable mention: Randall 'Pink' Floyd, "Dazed and Confused"; White Goodman, "Dodgeball"; Kelly Leak, "The Bad News Bears"; Billy Hoyle, "White Men Can't Jump"; Reg Dunlop, "Slapshot".
MATT WILLIAMS
Gordon Bombay, "Mighty Ducks" franchise
Going all fictional here, so no Herman Boone or Herb Brooks. That stipulated, there's none better than the Minnesota Miracle Man. Emilio Estevez brings Bombay to life in the three Disney hockey movies, making the leader of the Mighty Ducks part teacher, part troubled man in need of redemption, part jokester, part zen master and part father figure.
Bombay can do it all: win cases as a hotshot lawyer, win Pee-Wee and world junior hockey games as a coach, and even play when he joins the minors after the first movie. If you grew up in the 1990s, your driveway hockey was defined by who would pull off the triple deke.
Honorable mention: Lou Brown, "Major League"; Apollo Creed, "Rocky" franchise.
NICK GIANNINO
Mr. Miyagi, "Karate Kid"
Wax on, wax off; wax on, wax off ... That phrase can be used anywhere at any time and people around you will almost certainly understand the reference. While Daniel LaRusso was the movie's main protagonist, Mr. Miyagi stole the show. His patience and wisdom were that of a Jedi master, and his karate skills rivaled that of Bruce Lee.
Anytime I'm flipping through the channels and the scene where Miyagi beats up all the Cobra Kai students is on, my eyes become fixated on the screen. Same thing happens if Miyagi is putting LaRusso to work in his yard ... or giving LaRusso his very first car ... or rubbing his hands together before miraculously healing LaRusso's leg. There's just so many memorable moments from this original masterpiece, and Miyagi was almost always at the forefront. His relationship with LaRusso is one of the most underrated movie friendships of all time, too.
Honorable mention: Michael 'Squints' Palledorous, "The Sandlot"; Shooter McGavin, "Happy Gilmore"; Jesus Shuttlesworth, "He Got Game"; Ricky Bobby, "Talladega Nights"; Timo Cruz, "Coach Carter"; Billy Hoyle, "White Men Can't Jump".
NICK CURCURU
Alvin Mack, "The Program"
One of the greatest sports movies of all time, fiction or non-fiction, is 1993s The Program, which is a very likely realistic look at the underbelly of a successful Division 1 College football program. There are tons of memorable characters in the movie, but the most memorable for me is linebacker Alvin Mack.
Mack's story ends up being a tragic one as the All-American linebacker goes down with a career ending knee injury. But every time he was on screen, actor Duane Davis stole the show as the brash superstar that seemed to be destined for the NFL. His trash talk, which is unsuitable to print on these pages, is legendary, as are his study sessions, where he famously guesses that Detroit took on Buffalo in the Punic Wars (it was really Rome against Carthage in times B.C.). The scene of his knee injury is also the most gruesome. yet one of the most memorable of the series.
Honorable mention: "Happy Gilmore"; Steve Lattimer, "The Program"; Willie Mays Hayes, "Major League"; Hamilton Porter, "The Sandlot"; Stranz and Fairchild Van Waldenberg, "Blades of Glory".