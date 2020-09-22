In today’s ‘Our Favorites’ we pick our favorite high school soccer games we've covered.
PHIL STACEY
Masconomet 3, David Prouty 2 (Division 2 boys state championship), Nov. 16, 1996
Lenny Emmons and his Masconomet Chieftains were synonymous with success. To that point, they had won a boatload of Cape Ann League boys titles and qualified for postseason play in an amazing 24 out of 25 seasons under the Hall of Fame coach's watch. But one thing had eluded them: a state championship.
That all changed in 1996, when the Chieftains made history. First, they captured the Division 2 North crown for the first time in 11 years with a 1-0 win over Winchester, then defeated Plymouth North in the state semis to advance to their first-ever final.
On a Saturday night at Worcester Polytechnic Institute, Masconomet defeated David Prouty High School of Spencer, 3-2, for the Division 2 state crown. Evan Reece, who led the team in scoring with 19 goals and 54 points, scored his team's first two goals before senior tri-captain Kent Geisel netted the game-winner midway through the second half, snapping a 2-2 tie. For Geisel, it was his eighth goal of the season and first of the playoffs. When the final whistle sounded, Emmons and his program had their long-awaited crown.
Honorable mention: Hamilton-Wenham boys 3, Ipswich 0, Nov. 6, 1995; Danvers boys 3, Winchester 1, Nov. 7, 2000; Marblehead girls 1, Newburyport 0, Nov. 17, 2002; St. John's Prep 2, Acton-Boxborough 2, Oct. 15, 2012; Beverly girls 3, North Andover 1, Nov. 3, 2013.
MATT WILLIAMS
Danvers girls 2, Peabody 1, October 20, 2010
I brought this game up in another of our 'Favorites', but it has to come up again here. Peabody hadn't lost in the regular season in two full years and was ranked No. 12 in the nation before Danvers knocked them off under the lights at Deering Stadium. It's one of the biggest and loudest crowds I can ever remember at a regular season soccer game, and it was a fabulous game for all 80 minutes.
Falcons goalie Ali Tivnan stole the show with 12 saves, none of them routine. Becky Landers was outstanding and Danvers got its goals from Kylie Plaza and Delaney Zecha.
Peabody, which wouldn't lose another league game for three years after this, nearly got the equalizer when Hayley Dowd streaked into the box in the final minute. Danvers' Corey Persson ran with her and knocked the ball away; any player but Persson wouldn't have had the foot speed to make that play. That's the kind of game it was, featuring a total of five 100-point scorers and a dozen future Division 1 college players. It's not very often you see two teams, both from the North Shore, both ranked in New England do battle. When you do, you don't forget.
Honorable mention: Danvers over Medway in the Division 2 state final, Nov. 18, 2017; Any Peabody-Beverly game that had Hayley Dowd vs. Caitlin Harty; Beverly girls beat Central Catholic for Division 1 North title, Nov. 11 2012; Hamilton-Wenham girls over Lynnfield in PKs, Nov. 9, 2015; Masconomet boys 2, Nauset 0, Division 2 state semifinal, Nov. 18, 2008.
NICK GIANNINO
Masconomet 2, Danvers 1 in OT (Division 2 North quarterfinals), Nov. 7, 2017
"Competitive doesn't even begin to describe the nature of Tuesday afternoon's boys soccer match between host Masconomet and visiting Danvers." That was my lede for the game story when the two North Shore soccer powerhouses duked it out in the playoffs. And realistically, it's still one of the most competitive high school soccer games I've ever covered.
Both teams had ridiculously talented scorers (Jay McPherson for Danvers and Josh Rubin for Masconomet) and balanced roster chock full of both defensive and offensive threats. The result was an overtime thriller, highlighted by a McPherson go-ahead goal for Danvers late in regulation and another by Rubin to tie things up before stoppage time. Both teams had numerous chances throughout the back and forth action, with both goalies (Zack Rock for Masco and Teddy Vaillancourt for Danvers) making a slew of impressive game-saving saves.
Rubin then scored the game-winner in overtime on a penalty kick after Danvers was whistled for a questionable call. The ending was somewhat anticlimactic at the time, but didn't take away from an incredibly exciting battle.
Honorable mention: Nauset 2, Masconomet 1 in 2016 Division 2 Eastern Mass Finals; Beverly 2, Danvers 1 (OT) in 2016 Division 2 North semifinals; St. John's Prep 1, Brookline 0 in 2017 Division 1 North Finals; Brockton 2, St. John's Prep 1 in 2017 Division 1 state semifinals; Lincoln-Sudbury 2, St. John's Prep 1 in 2018 Division 1 North Finals; Marblehead 3, Burke 2 in 2016 Division 3 North semifinals; Winchester 2, Beverly 1 (PKs) in 2019 Division 2 North quarterfinals.
NICK CURCURU
Manchester Essex boys 3, St. Mary's 2 (Division 4 North Finals), Nov. 16, 2014
The Hornets made history six years ago with the program's first and only sectional championship, and they did it in dramatic fashion against the once-beaten top seed in the sectional. St. Mary's was the favorite going in, but Manchester Essex was just as battle tested and also proved to be just as talented.
The Spartans struck first just three minutes in, but Lucas Firme tied the game at 1-1 for the Hornets with a late first half goal. The Hornets then took a 2-1 lead on an unbelievable dead ball strike from Parker Edington, a laser beam that made it just under the crossbar from about 30 yards away. St. Mary's then tied it with under eight minutes to play to send things into overtime. There, the the teams traded exciting scoring chances but could not find the back of the net, forcing penalty kicks.
In the penalty kick round, Manchester Essex was able to break through as Marco Kaper made a big save, another St. Mary's shot went over the net, and Liam Crossen kicked in the game-winner to clinch the Division 4 North title. It was as well played, exciting and back-and-forth as it gets and ended with some serious drama.
Honorable mention: Rockport boys 1, St. Mary's 0, 2010 Division 3 North Finals; Gloucester girls 2, Dracut 1 (PKs), Division 2 North Quarterfinals.