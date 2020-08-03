In today’s ‘Our Favorites’ we pick our favorite high school Super Bowl that we’ve covered
NICK CURCURU
Gloucester 33, Bridgewater-Raynham 14, Division 1A 2009
It was the final game of a marathon day at Gillette Stadium. Gloucester was making its third straight trip to the Super Bowl under head coach Paul Ingram, and it was a night with one of the most memorable atmospheres one can ask for in a big game. About midway through the previous game, snow started to fall in Foxborough — and it didn’t let up throughout the entire Division 1A Super Bowl. At times there were near-blizzard conditions, with the wind blowing and thick snow falling on the turf. But that was good news for Gloucester, as it was in its element. Bridgewater-Raynham was a talented and multi-dimensional team, but a more disciplined and physical Fishermen team simply mauled them.
Gloucester took a 13-0 lead early and never looked back en route to a 33-14 drubbing, its second Super Bowl title in three years (and second out of three in a four-year span from 2007-10). Gloucester got three touchdowns from Conor Ressel, a rushing score from Jordan Shairs and a Brandon Cusumano scoring reception from quarterback Brett Cahill, who tossed two TDs on the night. The defense allowed under 200 yards of offense in a dominant performance as well.
Honorable mention: Gloucester vs. Hingham, 2009; Manchester Essex vs. Tri County, 2008; Gloucester vs. Duxbury, 2008; Gloucester vs. Bridgewater-Raynham, 2010.
PHIL STACEY
Ipswich 40, Hull 33, Division 4B 1992
Time has a way of making events of the past seem bigger, better and grander than they actually were. But you don’t need hyperbole when recalling this Super Bowl classic, played on a frigid Saturday afternoon on the old Doyon Field at Ipswich High. An early December snowstorm had dumped more than half a foot on the grass field two days prior, and it was still piled up along the fringes of the field when the game began.
Hull came in having allowed only 35 points all season, but the Tigers ran for three scores and quarterback Brett Budzinski (157 yards) threw for three more in completing five passes. The kickoffs to both start the game and the second half were both returned for scores, and the hosts turned an early 20-7 deficit into a 40-19 lead, then held off a furious late game charge from their South Shore foes to win their second straight state championship. It was, at the time, the highest scoring Super Bowl in state history.
Honorable mention: Peabody vs. St. John’s Prep, 1993; St. John’s Prep/New Bedford, 1997; Salem/North Attleboro, 1999; Bishop Fenwick/Pentucket, 2000; Swampscott/Medfield, 2007; Beverly/Somerset, 2010; Hamilton-Wenham/Bourne, 2011; Beverly/Natick, 2012; St. John’s Prep/Catholic Memorial, 2019.
MATT WILLIAMS
St. John’s Prep 48, Brockton 28, Division 1 2012
I can still see the play developing towards the West end zone at Bentley University. St. John’s Prep QB Jack Sharrio pump fakes, Johnny Thomas leaks out of the backfield on a swing route and, in the blink of an eye, Thomas is in the end zone. It was probably the fastest I’d ever seen a high school football player hit his stride on the sideline — and still wows me.
I enjoyed this Super Bowl because of the intimate atmosphere and the way it felt like a coronation of the 2012 Eagles. Not only were there great plays from stars like Thomas and Alex Moore, but a kick return by Gerald Kahari. I loved jumping in to cover hard-hitting defensive guys like Tucker Mathers, Lucas Bavaro and Anthony Bongiorno. Seeing the Prep get a near 50-burger on an old rival like Brockton tops my list.
Honorable mention: Masconomet vs. Marshfield, 2009; Bishop Fenwick vs. Northbridge 2013; Everett vs. Dartmouth, 2007; St. John’s Prep vs. Catholic Memorial, 2018.
NICK GIANNINO
Swampscott 21, Amherst-Pelham 0, Division 5 2019
In the first and only Super Bowl I’ve covered in my five years at The Salem News, Swampscott entered the contest at Gillette Stadium having rolled through the playoffs with a 9-3 record. The opponent, meanwhile, came in undefeated at 11-0 and was averaging nearly 40 points per contest. So what’d head coach Bob Serino’s Big Blue do? Put the clamps down, shut out the previously unbeaten powerhouse and streaked to their first championship since 2007.
For me, the game was memorable for a couple of reasons: 1.) It was my first high school football game at Gillette and first time in the Foxborough press box; 2.) It was a passionate and dedicated team to follow, one that was fun to watch and impressive on both sides of the ball; and 3.) It wrapped up a fantastic football season on the North Shore.