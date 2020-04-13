‘Our Favorites’ is a series that the sports staff at the Gloucester Daily Times and Salem News will be producing each Monday, taking a look at some of the things we enjoy most about sports. Today’s topic: our favorite Thanksgiving Day football games that we’ve covered live.
NICK CURCURU
2017: Gloucester 40, Danvers 28
Of the 13 Thanksgiving Day football games I’ve covered, 12 of them have been Gloucester vs. Danvers. While the series has gone back and forth in recent years, it’s been an odd rivalry in the sense that only one of the last 12 meetings have been decided by one score or less.
Of all those games, the 2017 game at Newell Stadium really stands out. It was a wildly entertaining contest that saw each team have a player break a single-game offensive record. Both teams entered with a 6-4 record, and while nothing was on the line, there was postseason intensity. Points were at a premium in a 40-28 Fishermen win.
Gloucester took control of the game by winning the battle at the line of scrimmage. It was the running of Jan Pena-Ortiz that did the damage as the junior set Gloucester’s single game rushing record with 326 yards on the ground.
The Fishermen were up 19-0 in the third quarter when the game took a wild turn. Danvers switched gears from a run-heavy scheme to a pass happy spread offense in an effort to get their athletes some room in space. That strategy worked as Danvers quarterback Justin Mullaney (school record 419 yards) cut the Gloucester lead to 26-21 with with 7:29 to play on three TD passes. Gloucester appeared to ice it when QB Matt Smith hit Cody Burke for a 34-yard score with under five minutes to go, but Mullaney responded one play later and hit Matt McCarthy for a 65-yard bomb to make it a one-score game again. Fittingly, it was Pena-Ortiz that did ice the game with a 28-yard touchdown run.
Honorable Mention: 2015 (Gloucester 14, Danvers 7); 2013 (Gloucester 49, Danvers 22); 2007 (Manchester Essex 27, Georgetown 7).
PHIL STACEY
1998: Beverly 8, Salem 7
I’ve worked covering Thanksgiving games for The Salem News for the last 30 years and have been fortunate to see some terrific games among the blowouts, bad weather and broken hearts of the losing teams.
But the 100th playing of ‘The Game’ on the North Shore sporting scene, which took place before an estimated 11,000 fans who crammed into every nook and cranny of Hurd Stadium on a cold holiday morning, stands alone atop this list.
In a rivalry that dates back to 1891, these age-old arch rivals had each won 46 times against the other and tied on seven other occasions coming into their 100th gridiron clash. The game was hyped for months beforehand and each squad had terrific regular seasons, with host Beverly going 8-1 and the visiting Witches with a deceptively good 6-3 mark. Then, the game itself more than lived up to all the pomp and circumstance that surrounded it.
As the underdogs, Salem took a 7-0 lead in the second quarter on an 83-yard run from Artie Mercier, then used an air-tight defense to keep Beverly in check for more than 46 minutes. But with less than two minutes to go, senior captain Mike Goldenberg took a toss left from quarterback Justin Shairs on a staple of the Panther playbook, ‘39 Sweep’, and immediately encountered a quartet of would-be Salem tacklers. Instinctively, he cut against the grain back to the right, followed his blockers and ran all the way across the field while still heading north, turning a 4-yard loss into a 28-yard gain down to the Witches’ 1-yard line. Eugene Moore took it over the goal line on the next play and added the ensuing 2-point rush around left end for the dramatic win.
Honorable mention: 1991 (Ipswich 13, Hamilton-Wenham 12); 1994 (Danvers 35, Gloucester 0); 2004 (Danvers 26, Gloucester 13); 2008 (Salem 34, Beverly 30); 2012 (Beverly 28, Salem 14); 2016 (Beverly 24, Salem 0); 2017 (Salem 47, Beverly 25).
MATT WILLIAMS
2014: Peabody 33, Saugus 0
The Snow Bowl comes in first because it was as joyous an occasion as I can ever recall on the football field. Peabody High’s gridiron seniors, guys like Tanner Moquin, MIke Heafey, Mike Raymond, Ivan Tran, Ariel Ayala and Emilio Cantone, had never won on Thanksgiving Day. Most of them were on the field two years prior when Saugus demolished them on their home field to end a winless season.
So to come back two years later and cement their place as the best Tanner football team of the last 18 years meant the world to these guys. To do it in a setting of fluffy snow that came right out of a movie script was icing on the cake.
This 69th Thanksgiving Day meeting in the Route 1 rivalry stands out not for any particular plays between the stripes but for the unforgettable beats of emotion: the hug shared between head coach Mark Bettencourt and senior lineman Ethan Mercedes, who’d wrenched a knee against Everett, stayed in that game and taped it up to play one last time; the moment between Moquin and assistant coach Matt O’Brien, who had stood by this senior class after being their interim coach in 2012. And who could forget star running back Doug Santos refusing a goal line carry so senior Billy Teehan, sidelined all season, could score his first varsity touchdown?
Santos, the rousing engine of Peabody High’s comeback season, rumbled for 179 yards to become the first-ever Tanner to rush for 2,000 yards in a season. He did it the following year as senior, too, but as far as images go it’s pretty hard to top Dougie falling into the end zone, rolling over and making a snow angel on Thanksgiving. Lonie Paxton, eat your heart out.
Honorable mention: 2006 (Marblehead 6, Swampscott 0); 2011 (Peabody 19, Saugus 7); 2015 (Peabody 52, Saugus 0)
NICK GIANNINO
2015: Pentucket 47, Triton 28
Growing up in West Newbury, I can honestly count on one hand how many Thanksgiving Day Pentucket football games I attended. For whatever reason, going to the Turkey Day rivalry clash just wasn’t on my radar as much as the looming feast was. But when I was hired as a sports reporter at The Newburyport Daily News in 2015, gracing the sidelines on that celebrated morning in November was no longer an option. Fortunately, I soon realized the magnitude of the games and how much they meant to student athletes and their community.
The first one I covered? None other than my hometown Sachems against their longtime rivals from Triton.
At the time, Pentucket entered with an impressive 9-1 record and looked to secure a marquee win on their home field. It was wet, it was muddy, and it was a whole lot of fun. It felt more like a backyard football game than an officiated high school bout.
Sachems’ junior running back Liam Sheehy stole the show, churning out 191 yards on the ground with three first half touchdowns to help his team build a substantial 34-14 lead at halftime. Triton quarterback Lewi L’heureux more than did his part on the other side, throwing for 233 yards and two scores while adding 62 rushing yards and another score. The end result was never really in doubt, but both teams showed up offensively and made for an entertaining and memorable day.
Honorable mention: 2017 (Everett 36, Masconomet 20 at Fenway Park).
