‘Our Favorites’ is a series that the sports staff at the Gloucester Daily Times and Salem News will be producing each Monday, taking a look at some of the things we enjoy most about sports. Today’s topic: our favorite pro athletes who weren't popular or beloved, but held a special place in our hearts.
PHIL STACEY
Greg Kite, Boston Celtics 1983-88
He has more NBA championship rings than legends such as Elgin Baylor, Julius Erving, Karl Malone, Dominique Wilkins, Charles Barkley, Patrick Ewing, John Stockton and Allen Iverson have combined. He was a member of what I would consider to be the greatest team in NBA history (1985-86 Celtics). He was an all-around good guy, beloved by his teammates and willing to do whatever his squad needed.
Often times, that meant sitting on the bench. But that's who Greg Kite was: a 6-foot-11, 250-pound third string center who backed up Robert Parish and Bill Walton on an incredibly deep roster. He knew his role — get the starters ready in practices and be ready to play late in blowouts — and did so with conviction. For a long time, he was the answer to a great trivia question: Who was the last first round NBA draft pick not to average double digits in scoring? But Red Auerbach thought enough of Kite to take him 21st overall in 1983 out of the University of Houston.
I took to this guy immediately. Sure, I loved Chief, DJ, Walton, Kevin, Danny and especially Larry Legend like everyone else, but there was just something about Kite that really drew me to him as a player. His game was far from pretty, his hands weren't exactly soft (which made scoring difficult), and he almost always got called for fouls soon after entering a particular contest. But No. 50 gave as good as he got every time he was out there, using his big body to bang underneath the boards with the NBA's big men. And every so often, the Garden faithful would be rewarded with a garbage time slam, offensive rebound or a simple bone crunching pick from the big man.
As luck would have it, I never got to see his greatest moment as a Celtic — Game 3 of the 1987 Finals against the Lakers at the Garden — live or on TV. I was sitting in a folding chair on the grass at Hurd Stadium in Beverly during my high school graduation, and while I had a transistor radio (look it up, kids) to follow the action that Sunday afternoon, it was killing me that I couldn't be watching Kite come in for a foul-plagued Parish and help shut down Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as Boston captured a must-win Game 3. A quick perusal of that day's boxscore shows that Kite had zero points but nine rebounds (5 off the offensive glass), a blocked shot, two assists and five fouls in 22 minutes. His performance made a great day that much better for this loyal fan.
Honorable mention: Carlos Quintana, Boston Red Sox
MATT WILLIAMS
Jermaine Wiggins, 2001 New England Patriots
The first Boston championship of my lifetime came in Super Bowl 36. We wrote score predictions on the chalkboard in first period math, and I was one of maybe three people that took the Patriots to beat the heavily favored Rams.
The last guy to catch a pass from Tom Brady to get Adam Vinatieri in range for that historic 48-yard game winner? Jermaine Wiggins, from East Boston. I loved the guy. I loved the way Chris Berman declared his name -- and East Boston -- every time they showed a highlight on NFL Countdown. I loved the way he hurdled after most catches as if someone pressed triangle on a Playstation controller. I was not happy with Bill Belichick when he drafted a first round tight end the next year.
Of course I loved most of the Patriots of that era, many of whom went on to Pro Bowl and Hall of Fame careers. Wiggins best fits the bill for an unsung hero that made unbelievable and unforgettable contributions to an historic season. Wiggins was so clutch in the 2001 playoffs. His 14 playoff catches equaled his regular season output; he also had 10 grabs in the 'Snow Bowl' win over Oakland, with three in overtime. There've been so many ridiculous Patriots wins over the last 20 years that you might forget about that final game at former Foxboro Stadium. I never will.
Plus, I've come to love listening to Wiggy throw out opinions on the Boston sports radio scene. Sure, it helps that we share views on the sport of swimming, but the bottom line is he's passionate and he's humorous. I thoroughly enjoyed following the affable tight end as a kid in 2001 and I'm not ashamed to admit I still do.
Honorable mention: Reggie Lemelin, Boston Bruins; Rich Garces, Jon Valentin, Boston Red Sox; Walter McCarty, Eddie House, Boston Celtics.
NICK GIANNINO
Sasha Vujacic, LA Lakers 2004-2010
For anyone not aware at this point, I'm a diehard Lakers fan. Always have been, always will be. When I was introduced to basketball at a young age, the Boston Celtics weren't exactly the cream of the crop. In fact, they were more or less bottom feeders. And thus, I latched onto Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O'Neal and the Purple-and-Gold, a team my relatives on the West Coast followed religiously as well.
In 2004 -- well into my obsessive Lakers stage -- the team drafted Sasha Vujacic, a 20-year-old Slovanian sharpshooter. From then until the franchise's most recent championship win over the Celtics in 2010, Vujacic became a pesky reserve, making a name for himself with his tenacious defense, high IQ and ability to knock down shots.
Nothing he did was overwhelming; he was never considered a "feared" opponent, nor was he ever a regular starter or even a sixth-man caliber standout. But Vujacic was a guy I rooted for because it was always apparent how hard he worked and you knew what you were going to get every time he stepped on the court. Vujacic also had a strong relationship with Bryant, which was always a good sign for Lakers players.
Throughout his six-plus years in an LA uniform, Vujacic never averaged more than 18 minutes per game or nine points per game. But he was rarely injured and played some kind of role every year he was a part of the club. Vujacic's shining moment came in the Lakers' Game 7 victory of the 2010 NBA Finals against the Celtics, when he took the floor for the first time all night in the final seconds of a tightly contested affair and calmly drilled a pair of free throws to seal the victory.Ironically, Vujacic's best individual campaign came the following season in New Jersey, when he averaged 11.4 points in 28.5 minutes per game; but it was his early Laker days that I'll always remember.
Honorable mention: Byung-hyun Kim, Boston Red Sox; DJ Mbenga, LA Lakers; Wily Mo Pena, Boston Red Sox; David Patten, New England Patriots.
NICK CURCURU
John Lynch, NFL safety 1993-2007
As a youngster, I grew a bit of an affinity for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It wasn't because of their interesting creamsicle uniforms or, at the time I started following them, because of any player on the team. I liked the Bucs because my crowning video game achievement as a youngster was winning the Super Bowl in Nintendo's Tecmo Super Bowl (the one that was not old enough to have Walter Payton in it) while playing as the lowly Buccaneers. As the years went by I continued to follow the Bucs closely, and the team actually spawned one of my all-time favorite athletes in safety John Lynch. He may be a fairly well known player, but he may not be so well known to those casual football fans in New England who didn't follow the NFL closely in the 1990s or 2000s.
I would go on to don the No. 47 in my high school football career as a tribute to my favorite player. Of course, our playing styles could not have been more different: Lynch was a feared, hard-hitting safety and I was a slow, plodding outside linebacker that was the opposite of hard hitting — and useless if I had to move more than 10 yards on a given play. Still, Lynch's play was inspiring. The way he could step up and make big hits at the line of scrimmage in the run game and patrol center field, laying big hits on receivers in the passing game, was a pleasure to watch. He was fearless, he was feared by his opponents and he played the game with some serious tenacity.
My love for the Buccaneers grew thin as I reached high school age; they were no longer lovable losers, but a formidable team that ended up winning Super Bowl XXXVII. But my respect for Lynch never waned, even when he went to a team I despise in the Denver Broncos, and when he didn't make it through training camp in a cup of coffee with the Patriots. He's an old school player that played the game the right way.
Honorable mention: Brian Daubach, Boston Red Sox; Mark Bellhorn, Boston Red Sox; Shawn Jefferson, New England Patriots.