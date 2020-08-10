In today’s ‘Our Favorites’ we pick our favorite sports trading cards
PHIL STACEY
Fred Lynn 1977 Topps
My favorite player from my favorite year of baseball cards makes this an easy call. Forever frozen as a 24-year-old slugger, Lynn following through on his swing — which, as a fellow lefty, I imitated thousands of times — in those classic white polyester pullover tops of the late '70s, complete with a red Red Sox batting helmet. The crisp, clean autograph that goes horizontally upward across the front of the card adds to its beauty; so does his designation as an American League all-star. The 'Massachusetts Bicentennial' patch on his shoulder that team wore during the 1976 season is a perfect finishing touch.
Honorable Mention: 1979 Topps Steve Grogan; 1979 Topps Rod Carew; 1980 Topps Wayne Gretzky; 1980 Topps Rickey Henderson; 1981 Topps Joe Pettini; 1981 Topps Larry Bird-Julius Erving-Magic Johnson card.
MATT WILLIAMS
1992-93 Fleer Ultra Hockey Cards
My first foil cards, and I think that every card in the set is foil — meaning that shiny finish that made the cards feel special. As an 8-year-old I was used to flat paper Topps, so these metallic-type cards were space age cool as far as I was concerned. The granite-type finish along the name, team color coded ... this set was as good as if gets. I think they had them for baseball as well, but most of the Ultras I still have are hockey cards. Let's put Numero Uno as card No. 7, Cam Neely, signed in front of the old Herman's at the North Shore Mall sometime in 1994.
Honorable Mention: Any San Francisco Giants "Matt Williams" card; 2003 Upper Deck Autograph Series Jeff Allison.
NICK GIANNINO
Kobe Bryant 1999 Topps Kick Start
As a kid growing up, there was nothing more satisfying than ripping open a set of sports trading cards and bragging to your friends about which player you got. I still own almost my entire childhood collection, which includes a variety of baseball, football and a whole lot of basketball cards — I'd say over 1,000 cards total sleeved up in those clear plastic protective cases, alphabetically organized by team in a large blue binder. But nothing compares to my selection of Los Angeles Lakers players — especially Kobe Bryant. I have exactly one dozen Kobe cards, and one shines above the rest: a 1999 'Black Mamba' Kick Start special. The card itself always stuck out to me for its unique silver holographic front with an iconic Kobe floating through the air. It's a card I'd never trade or sell, and one I hope to keep until the day I die.
Honorable Mention: 1989 NBAHoops Michael Jordan; 2003 Upper Deck Victory LeBron James rookie card; 2003 Topps Ben Wallace; 2001 Topps Shaquille O'Neal; 1998 Topps Mark McQwire.
NICK CURCURU
Bo Jackson 1990 Score
In the early '90s, when I first started following sports closely, Bo Jackson was the man. An All Pro football player — and unstoppable force in Tecmo Bowl — and a Major League Baseball all-star, he was the one that every kid emulated in his time. I can vividly remember saving up a few weeks' allowance to purchase this particular Bo Jackson card at Matt's Sports Plus in Gloucester, a legendary sports card and memorabilia store that used to be on Pleasant Street. It was a Score Kansas City Royals baseball card, a black-and-white shot of Bo in shoulder pads while holding a baseball bat across his shoulders. A cool visual of the coolest all around athlete of that time.
Honorable Mention: Mike Piazza 1994 Upper Deck Gold Signature; 1990 Kevin Maas Upper Deck Rookie Card; 1991 Fleer Mike Greenwell Green Monster.