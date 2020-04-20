‘Our Favorites’ is a series that the sports staff at The Salem News and Gloucester Times will be producing each Monday, taking a look at some of the things we enjoy most about sports. Today’s topic: our favorite North Shore high school teams that came to oh-so-close to winning a state championship.
NICK CURCURU
2019 Gloucester softball
The Gloucester softball team was a mere three runs away from winning the program's first-ever state championship last June, and certainly proved along the way to be a state championship caliber team. All that stood in Gloucester's way was an all-world pitcher in Hudson's Sophia Togneri, who also had a speedy and opportunistic lineup behind her in a 4-1 win at Worcester State.
The Fishermen's 2019 softball team meant so much to the school and the city even though it fell one game short. Up until last spring, Gloucester never had a girls sports team reach a state final; in fact, only one girls squad even won a sectional title (the 2005 girls basketball team). Head coach John Nicastro and company changed that, making GHS history with a well-rounded club that was dominant when it needed to be and could adapt to whatever the opponent threw its way. It was that versatile skill set and the team's will to win that made it not only my favorite almost-champ, but one of my favorite teams to cover in my 13 years covering local sports.
Its senior leadership was impeccable. Pitcher and NEC MVP Sydney McKay led the way with her Greg Maddux-like approach in the circle, where she could out-think opposing hitters and unleash an array of pitches to keep them on their heels. Fellow captains were Liz Schuster, a hard nosed catcher and flat-out ballplayer; Tracy Wood, an incredible athlete in centerfield and a potent bat; and Jemima Grow, who had an uncanny knack at reading hard hit balls off the bat in the outfield and a hitter that was deadly efficient in the world of small ball. That combined with a stacked stable of young players that could play standout defense and offense, both swinging the bat and with small ball, and you have yourself a juggernaut team.
The team brought home its first-ever Division 2 North Sectional championship in impressive fashion. It squeaked out a 1-0 win over rival Danvers in the quarters after splitting two regular season games, pounded Whittier Tech in the quarterfinals, then took down a Triton team in the sectional final by a score of 14-6 in eight innings. Gloucester proved that it could slug with a slugging team: it put up six runs in regulation, then went on to score eight times in extras with a heavy dose of small ball. A 3-2 state semifinal win over Norton proved once again that they could win in so many different ways.
Honorable mention: 2018 Gloucester football; 2014 Manchester Essex boys soccer; 2013 Gloucester baseball; 2010 Rockport boys soccer; 2008 Gloucester football; 2007 Manchester Essex football.
PHIL STACEY
1991 Hamilton-Wenham baseball
This one is difficult, seeing as how there have been dozens and dozens of squads over the last 30 years that have met this criteria: a great regular season and spectacular playoff run halted just short of ultimate glory. So I'll go with one from the end of my first scholastic year on the job.
Coached by Doug Hoak, the Generals were a wagon that season in going for their second state title in four years. They had plenty of offense, speed, deep pitching and played well defensively. Guys like Glenn Bergeron, Mike McGowan and Albert Mitchell spearheaded the squad, which went 16-4 in the regular season and rolled through the playoffs, including a 13-4 beatdown of Cape Ann League rival Newburyport in the Division 3 North title game and a satisfying 7-5 triumph over Abington in the state semifinals four days later.
Being young, brash and perhaps naive, I figured Hamilton-Wenham would roll over their final foes from Narragansett Regional. How good could these guys from the middle of the state be? And didn't they just have to go 16 innings in their own state semifinal game before winning (7-5 over Ware)? I felt justified in that believe for much of the day at Holy Cross' Fitton Field as the Generals roared out to a 9-2 lead in the title tilt.
But then Narragansett tightened up defensively, began hitting the baseball ... and momentum began to shift. A 5-run seventh inning cut H-W's lead to one (9-8) before two more in the bottom of the eighth inning — yes, they played 9-inning state tournament games at all levels back in the day — gave Narragansett an improbable lead. The Generals rallied to re-take the lead, 11-10, with two of their own in the top of the ninth. But a one-out walk, a hit, an ill-advised pickoff attempt from the catcher, a wild pitch and a chopper back up the middle ... and just like that, Narrangansett's players were celebrating what should've been Hamilton-Wenham's state title.
Honorable mention: 1994 Peabody football; 1994 Salem football; 1996 Danvers boys hockey; 1998 Masconomet boys hockey; 1999 Danvers baseball; 2002 Danvers hockey; 2002 Beverly boys lacrosse; 2010 Peabody boys hockey; 2011 Hamilton-Wenham football; 2011 St. John's Prep hockey; 2013 Beverly field hockey; 2013 Swampscott boys hockey; 2016 St. John's Prep hockey; 2016 Danvers baseball; 2016 Ipswich boys lacrosse; 2016 Beverly football; 2016 Marblehead football; 2017 Beverly boys lacrosse; 2018 Hamilton-Wenham boys lacrosse; 2018 Beverly baseball; 2019 Danvers volleyball; 2020 St. John's Prep hockey.
MATT WILLIAMS
2018 Beverly baseball
What defines close to winning a state title? Is it being ranked No. 1 in the state during the season, like Peabody High's 2014 baseball team? Or being ranked No. 1 in New England like the Tanners' girls soccer squad in 2012? Neither of those teams won a playoff game, so probably not.
Is it making it to the semifinals and falling in OT like Masconomet's unforgettable girls hockey team from 2017? Maybe it's falling in the state title game, on a suicide squeeze in extra innings, like Danvers High's baseball team in 2016. Or losing in the Super Bowl on a two-point conversion like Masco did in 2009 — you can't get any closer than that.
One other baseball team was similarly close to a state championship, and they're my pick: the 2018 Beverly Panthers. Their bid at the state title was also off by mere inches, with the difference being one gust of wind that would've taken Spencer Brown's bases clearing, 400 foot triple over the wall at Lowell's LeLacheur Park. The result was a heartbreaking 4-3 loss to North Attleboro to end the school's best-ever baseball season at 20-5.
This squad is the most memorable for its character. Senior leaders like Brown, Matt Collins, Tim McCarthy and Nick Berry were the embodiment of head coach Dave Wilbur's no-nonsense philosophy. They played the game the right way. I probably saw them play 100 innings that season and they lost their composure maybe once. The Panthers beat a ridiculous Masconomet team in the North final, too. Beverly's players were respectful but well spoken and still great interviews, which doesn't hurt.
That was Wilbur's last game as head coach after a Hall of Fame career. I was very fortunate to cover baseball on the North Shore while he was around to call a friend and colleague. If he could dream up a baseball team out of thin air, I think it would look exactly like this team — and that's plenty good enough for me.
Honorable mention: 2008 Marblehead girls hockey; 2009 Masconomet football; 2010 Danvers girls soccer; 2010 Peabody boys hockey; 2011 Swampscott football; 2013 Beverly girls hockey; 2014 St. John's Prep football; 2015 St. John's Prep baseball; 2016 Marblehead football; 2016 Danvers baseball; 2017 Masconomet girls hockey; 2018 Masconomet baseball; 2018 Hamilton-Wenham baseball; 2019 Peabody girls hockey; 2019 Bishop Fenwick baseball.
NICK GIANNINO
2019-20 Beverly boys basketball
Relatively speaking, I'm still the new kid on the block. I've been covering sports across the North Shore for over four years now, but that experience pales in comparison to my colleagues.
With less games under my belt, the options are certainly slimmer -- but it also goes to show you how incredibly difficult it can be to make a deep postseason run, regardless of the sport. That said, this year's Beverly boys basketball team is the easy selection here.
The 2019-20 Panthers won a program record 21 games. Their only two regular season losses came against arguably the top two teams in the state (Lynn English and Lowell), while their season-ending defeat came against another powerhouse in Whitman-Hanson, who put on an historic shooting display to down Beverly at TD Garden in the state semifinals. For head coach Matt Karakoudas' group, the positives vastly outweighed the negatives this past winter.
Beverly upended talented Malden Catholic, Burlington (in OT) and Belmont squads en route to their first-ever Division 2 North crown. Seniors Duncan Moreland and Jack Crowley wrapped up incredibly memorable careers and will be remembered for quite some time as a generational one-two punch on the North Shore. Moreland finished his career as Beverly's third all-time leading scorer with 1,123 points, behind only the likes of Panther greats Peter Wynne and Marty Harrington; Crowley finished his time in The Garden City with 760 career points and a program record 775 rebounds.
I've written about this already historic Panthers' group a lot recently; but they deserve it.
Honorable mention: 2016 Masconomet boys soccer; 2015 Masconomet boys soccer; 2017 Marblehead boys basketball; 2017 St. John's Prep boys soccer; 2016 Marblehead girls lacrosse; 2018 St. John's Prep golf; 2018 Danvers golf; 2016 St. John's Prep golf; 2018 Beverly baseball; 2017 Danvers baseball.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.