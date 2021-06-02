The Gloucester boys track and field team was knocked from the ranks of the unbeaten on Wednesday as Beverly came in to Newell Stadium and picked up a 78-58 win. The visiting Panthers ended up sweeping the two meets on the day as the girls topped Gloucester by a score of 111-25.
Gloucester, however, is still unbeaten in NEC South on both the boys and girls sides and Wednesday’s meet was a bit of a tune-up for a June 15 meeting with Danvers at Newell Stadium where the winner will take the NEC South title on both the boys and girls sides.
“Beverly is a really strong program out of the NEC Large,” Gloucester head coach David Coleman said. “We had some kids in different spots, trying some new things. We’re now gearing up for the big Danvers meet coming up and looking forward to compete for the conference.”
On the boys side, Gloucester got a win from Eli Heanue in his first ever appearance in the 400m hurdles. Heanue has racked up wins in the mile this season but moved to the hurdles for Wednesday’s meet. Michael Moffett won the 110m hurdles, James Wendell won the 400m, Luke Walkama won the discus and Andrew Coelho won the triple jump.
On the girls side wins came from Caelie Patrick in the mile. Patrick usually runs the 800m but she won the mile in dominant fashion in her debut in the event outdoors. Linda Toromo also picked up a win for Gloucester in the discus.