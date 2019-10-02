Gloucester's Carrie Parisi set a new pending U.S. record in the 80-84 age group this past Saturday at the annual 1 Hour Run at Manning Field in Lynn.
The event is held on an outdoor track and totals the distance covered over one hour's time.
Competing in just her second race in the pst five years due to a back injury, Parisi, 80, ran evenly paced laps with all but four of the 26 laps competed between 2:17 and 2:20. In the end, she total 10,432 meters, or 6.48 miles, in the allotted 60 minute time frame.
Parisi shattered the former record of 7,594 meters (5.4 miles) set by Maryland native Tami Graf in May of 2017. Parisi ran more than a mile longer.
The furtest distance covered in the women's race on Saturday was also a U.S. age group record as Marshfield's Kim Ionta ran 14,743 meteres (9.16 meters) to set the 55-59 age group mark.
Former Gloucester resident John Barbour, who is also the former Manchester Essex indoor track and field coach, just missed the Men's 65-69 record, reaching the record 15 kilometers in 1:00:15.
All times will be approved at the USA Track and Field Meeting in December.
