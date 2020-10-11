Patriots game against Broncos moved to Oct. 18

Monday’s game between the New England Patriots and Denver Broncos has been moved to next weekend due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak affecting the Patriots.
The game will now be played next Sunday at 1 p.m., the National Football League announced on Sunday. The Patriots will enter the contest with a 2-2 record while the Broncos are 1-3.
New England was originally scheduled to play Denver at Gillette Stadium this past Sunday at 4:25 p.m., but the game was pushed back to Monday at 5 p.m. after cornerback Stephon Gilmore tested positive for COVID-19 late Tuesday night, forcing the team to close its facility for three days and raising concerns additional players might test positive.
The Patriots re-opened their facility on Saturday and held a day of practice, but after another positive test was reported on Sunday the league decided to push things back again.
According to reports, the latest player to test positive was Patriots defensive tackle Byron Cowart.
The NFL also announced that both teams will now have a Week 5 bye, meaning the Patriots and Broncos both spent their only week off preparing for a game they expected to play, and now the teams will have to play 12 games in a row to finish the season.
In addition, the NFL announced another flurry of game changes.
The Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills game, originally scheduled for this coming Thursday night, is being moved to Monday, Oct. 19 starting at 5 p.m. With the Bills set to play at the Tennessee Titans this Tuesday (7 p.m.), pushing the Chiefs’ game back four days was necessary.
The Broncos, who were supposed to host the Miami Dolphins this Sunday, saw their contest moved to Week 11 which would be Sunday, November 22. As a result, the Dolphins’ home contest against the New York Jets, originally scheduled to be played in Week 10 (Nov. 15), will now be played this coming Sunday at 4:05 p.m.
There’s more. The Jets’ scheduled game in Los Angeles this Sunday against the Chargers is moving to Week 11 (Nov. 22) at 4:05 p.m. As a result, three different Chargers games are being moved. Their home game against the Jacksonville Jaguars is being moved from Week 8 to Week 7 (Oct. 25) at 4:25 p.m.; their game at Denver in Week 11 has been changed to Week 8 (Nov. 1) at 4:05 p.m.; and their game at Miami has been moved from Week 7 to Week 10 (Nov. 15) starting at 4:05 p.m.