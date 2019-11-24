Patriots overcome relentless rain, missed kicks to beat Cowboys

It wasn't pretty, but the New England Patriots got the job done in a rain-soaked win over the Dallas Cowboys. Here are five quick takes from Sunday's 13-9 victory.
1. Total washout
From the opening kickoff to the final whistle, a driving rain whipped across Gillette Stadium, creating a ghostly glow illuminated against the stadium lights. While the aesthetics were oddly pleasing, the football was anything but, as both teams struggled to deal with the brutal conditions.
The Cowboys had a fumble and two muffed kickoffs, all of which they recovered, and quarterback Dak Prescott had trouble throwing the ball early and eventually had to put a glove on. He finished 18 for 32 with 199 yards, and Tom Brady wasn't much better, going 17 for 37 with 190 yards. There were also three missed kicks, with Cowboys kicker Brett Maher missing a 46-yarder and New England's Nick Folk also missing kicks from 46 and 48 yards.
2. Defense delivers again
Unable to get anything going on offense again, New England once again put the game in its defense's hands, and the unit delivered. Aided by a phenomenal 33-yard punt by Jake Bailey to pin Dallas back at its own 8 yard line and then by a Cowboys' tripping penalty, New England didn't allow Dallas to pick up a single first down, eventually taking over on downs after a fourth down catch by Amari Cooper was overturned on replay.
Overall, New England allowed 321 yards and limited feature back Ezekiel Elliot to a manageable 86 yards on the ground.
3. Nobody can convert
Between the rough conditions and the great defense on both sides, neither offense could seem to sustain a drive. New England went just 3 for 14 on third down conversions while Dallas went only 2 for 13.
For New England's defense, the low conversion rate has been an ongoing trend. Going into Sunday's game, the Patriots had allowed opponents to convert only 23 of 119 third down attempts (19.3%), which was the best in the NFL by a sizable margin.
4. Wynn starts slow
Back for his first game since going down with turf toe in Week 2 against Miami, left tackle Isaiah Wynn was a little rusty in his return. The former second-round pick was beat in pass protection numerous times, notably in New England's first two offensive drives. He did play well in run protection, however, helping spring Sony Michel for a couple of big gains en route to a 17-carry, 72-yard day.
5. Harry gets involved
Rookie wide receiver N'Keal Harry finally got to show off some of the talent that made him a first-round pick, scoring his first career touchdown on a nice contested 10-yard grab. Harry beat his man and got both feet in bounds to put the Patriots ahead 7-0 late in the first quarter, though he couldn't bring down his three subsequent targets later on.
Mac Cerullo
