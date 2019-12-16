The Gloucester boys basketball was never really out of Monday's home opener against Peabody. The Fishermen never trailed by more than 15, chasing a 10 points deficit for most of the night, but they also never led and just could not find a run to close the gap enough in an eventual 61-46 loss at the Smith Field House.
The young Fishermen, who fall to 1-1 with the loss, had trouble with Peabody's three-quarter court press, as the visitors forced 26 Fishermen turnovers.
"It was a lot of mental mistakes tonight that we kept repeating," Silveria said. "We showed how young we are tonight. Their pressure kept us from getting into our sets. We had some of those mistakes in Friday's win too but we couldn't get away with it against a team like Peabody."
The Tanners came right out and took a 6-0 lead thanks to a pair of three-pointers from Joangel Lugo, who led Peabody with 17 points, 15 in the first half. Gloucester would never recover as it could not put a run together of more than two possessions.
Outside of a short spurt early in the second quarter where it cut the lead to 20-16, the host Fishermen trailed by double-digits for most of the game.
"It seemed like whenever we got something going we couldn't cut into the lead enough," Silveria said. "They would come down with an offensive rebound and convert or we would over commit on defense and leave someone open for a three. It's early in the season, we have a lot to work on and we will work hard on those things."
Peabody took a 20-12 lead into the second quarter and the team's essentially played to a stalemate in the second with Peabody going into the break up 31-21.
The Tanners extended that lead to as much as 14 in the third and held that edge until under three minutes to go in the fourth, when Gloucester cut it to nine on a couple of Marcus Montagnino buckets. Montagnino, Gloucester's senior captain, led all players with 22 points and 14 rebounds.
But Peabody answered with the next five points on a basket from Kyle Mofis and a three from Tyler Joyce (12 points on four three-pointers) to put the game away and leave the floor with a 15-point win.
Gloucester is back in action on Thursday at Saugus (7 p.m.).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.