PEABODY-- For a half, the result of Friday’s Northeastern Conference North tilt between Gloucester and Peabody was hanging in the balance.
A goal line stand from Peabody was the difference as the Tanners took a seven-point lead into the break after a very competitive opening two quarters.
The second half, however, was a different story.
Led by a power running attack, the Tanners scored four touchdowns on four drives, putting up 258 yards on the ground in the final two quarters en route to a 34-0 win at Coley Lee Field. Angel Paulino led the Peabody rushing attack with 136 yards, 100 coming in the second half.
“We definitely won the battle in the trenches and the offensive line wore them down in the second half,” said Peabody head coach Mark Bettencourt, whose team improves to 2-1 on the season. “That’s a young Gloucester team, they’re tough kids and they’re going to continue to get better.”
While the Fishermen hung tough for a half, the Tanners size and depth took over in the third and fourth quarters.
“Again we did some good things, especially early. But when things didn’t go our way we kind of hung our heads a little and it snowballed on us,” Gloucester head coach Dan O’Connor said. “This is a young team, they want to work to be a good team but right now we’re still learning.”
The Tanners opened up the second half and immediately started picking up yards on the ground in bunches.
Colby Therrien capped off a 10-play, 70 yard drive with a four yard touchdown run to open the second half, giving Peabody a 14-0 lead.
Gloucester drove inside the Tanners 30 on the ensuing drive thanks to a 39-yard catch by Joseph Wilson from quarterback Sam Ciolino (128 yards passing), but a Brandon Caniff interception put an end to that drive.
The Tanners would answer with some points as a five-yard touchdown run from Kyle Maglione (9 carries, 80 yards, 2 touchdowns) extended the lead to 21-0 after three.
Frederick Koffi put the game away with a seven yard score in the middle of the fourth and Dylan Peluso’s 20-yard run capped the scoring in the final two minutes to make it 34-0.
Gloucester could not play itself back into the game in the second half as the Peabody defense completely shut down the run game in holding the visitors to 67 yards rushing, 16 in the second half.
“We did a great job against the run, taking them out of their comfort zone,” Bettencourt said. “And we will need to do that again next week against Danvers.”
Gloucester moved the ball well early but could not finish its drives with points.
The Fishermen marched to the Tanner 27 on their opening drive before turning it over on downs. Peabody answered with an 11-play, 72 yard drive that culminated with a six yard run from Maglione to make it 7-0.
Gloucester followed up with its best possession, driving inside the Peabody five thanks to big completions from Ciolino to Daylon Lark for 35 yards and Ben Renales for 19 yards. But the Peabody defense made a 4th and goal stop at the five.
Harry Marshall’s interception thwarted a Peabody drive around midfield late in the first half to keep it a one score game at the break.
“Those first two drives changed the game,” O’Connor said. “We were moving the ball and we fizzled out. That kept us from gaining any momentum.”
