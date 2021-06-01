PEABODY — Any time a team can combine lights out pitching with power hitting, it’s a pretty good bet they’re going to come out on top.
Such was the case in Tuesday afternoon’s softball matchup between Peabody and visiting Gloucester. Not only was freshman ace Abby Bettencourt on her game for the Tanners with some terrific defense behind her, but the offense provided three homers and a number of other hits in what wound up being an 8-0 victory for the hosts.
The win — Peabody’s second in as many tries against Gloucester this spring — moved the victors to 10-0 on the season, and it appears they’re only getting better as the season rolls on.
“We’re definitely improving,” said Peabody head coach Tawny Palmieri, her team now having outscored the Fishermen 12-0 in the two contests. “Not only are we improving but everyone’s getting used to playing with each other and expectations and how we coach and how they play. So I think it’s all kid of coming together now as the season goes on which is great.”
While the Tanners’ bats eventually exploded en route to the win, the game actually started off looking like a pitcher’s duel through and through.
Bettencourt began the game with a 1-2-3 inning including three strikeouts before Gloucester hurler Jenna Hoofnagle followed suit with a two K first of her own. Neither team registered a hit until the third inning when Peabody’s Logan Lomasney mashed a solo homer on a two-strike offering. That single crack of the bat paved the way for the rest of the afternoon.
“The game was great until Logan busted it open with that solo home run,” said Palmieri. “From there we were able to keep it going and it got contagious which is great; it’s what we needed.”
With a 1-0 lead heading to the bottom of the fourth, Penny Spack smacked a single to right to once again get the Peabody bats going. Gina Terrazzano then knocked in Spack and Kiley Doolin (who reached on an error) with a hard hit single, and Emma Bloom doubled the lead to 6-0 with a 3-run blast later in the frame.
Doolin added the third and final homer of the day in the fifth inning, knocking home Spack in the process.
“That’s one of the better Peabody teams I’ve seen in a while,” said Gloucester head coach John Nicastro. “They were good in all phases of the game. It’s not that we played terrible but we were just off today and when you have an off day against a team like that they’re going to make you pay in every category.”
Despite the end result, Gloucester did battle until the final out. Freshman Cameron Carroll came on in relief of starter Hoofnagle in the fifth inning and turned in a strong performance down the stretch to quiet the Tanners’ bats. At the plate, Carroll broke up Bettencourt’s no hitter in the fifth, Ella Marshall wore two pitches with aplomb to reach base twice, Riley Thibodeau added a single in the sixth and Ashlee Aiello got a leadoff base hit in the final frame to boot.
“This just shows the girls where we need to work on things for the tournament,” said Nicastro. “We have a big game against Danvers on Friday to try to get back on track again and this is the level you to have play at if you want special things to happen. So hopefully we can get back on and just put this one behind us and move on. We’ll see the mental toughness with the girls on Friday.”
Bettencourt finished the day with yet another complete game, striking out seven and allowing just three total hits. Bloom, Spack and Abby Bettencourt added singles on the day, and Isabel Bettencourt was terrific behind the plate, throwing out two base runners and making a fantastic tag at home to help preserve the shut out.
“Huge game for Isabel,” added Palmieri. “Defense wins championships at the end of the day and that’s what we live by. If we can continue to make very little mistakes in the field it’s going to be a fun time for us.”