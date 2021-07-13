The 113th Massachusetts Amateur Championship officially got underway Tuesday morning after inclement weather on Monday forced a 24-hour postponement.
By the time the first round of stroke play came to a close, two linksmen stood alone at the top with matching 4-under par 68s. It just so happens that one of those golfers hails from Peabody.
That man is George Zolotas, a former Division 1 collegiate golfer who also guided St. John’s Prep to three Division 1 state championships in the early 2000s. Zolotas, who now plays out of Tedesco Country Club, strung together a near flawless front nine en route to the low score, going six under on those initial holes including an eagle on the par-5 13th (he started on the back) and four more birdies. He made the turn at 31 before birdying his 10th hole of the day as well and is currently tied for first with Boston Golf Club’s Andy Luther.
Barring an unexpected and significant collapse, Zolotas is almost certainly a lock to advance to Thursday’s match play bracket.
Among the other locals in contention early is Boxford’s Frank Vana, who carded a 1-under par 71 and is currently in a tie for sixth place. Other former St. John’s Prep stars Mark Turner of Gloucester and Chris Francoeur each shot 2-over par 74s and find themselves in a tie for 39th along with Swmpascott’s Christian Emmerich.
Tedesco’s Hunter Stone came in at 3-over par 75, Aidan Emmerich shot a 76 and Far Corner’s Nick McLaughlin managed a 77.
As of right now, the projected cutline falls somewhere around 4-over par with one day of stroke play remaining. Golfers will be back at it on Wednesday morning at Brae Burn Country Club in Newton.