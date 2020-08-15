A fall without high school football.
Just typing those words feels ... wrong.
What does it mean?
It means no crepe paper with the team colors, name and/or logo on it for onrushing teams to burst through under the goalposts and onto the playing field. No bands, drum corps, majorettes or marching. No parents selling programs, raffle tickets or items at the snack shack. No cheerleaders getting ready for their own performance. No student coming up to the press box to belt out the National Anthem. No long-time volunteers working the chains or the sticks.
No nervous and palpable energy in the locker room prior to hitting the turf for warmups. No pregame stretches led by the captains. No watching the special teams guys practice their kicks and kickoff/punt catches. No mini-meetings between offensive coordinators and their quarterbacks pregame. No watching the game officials get their own reps in before the contest begins. No athletic trainers applying tape to ankles, checking on minor bumps and bruises, and conferring with the head coach as to who might be ready to go — and who's better sitting this one out. No last minute instructions.
No assistant coaches on the roof of the press box, or outside in miserable conditions, relaying what they see and might anticipate to a colleague along the sidelines. No reporters charting each play: down, ball location and distance to go; yardage gained or lost; who made the tackle, who recovered the fumble, who caused the strip sack — and of course, no tweeting updates. No one manning the cameras, be they for local cable access or for a team's own film library. No radio folks with their offensive and defensive player charts, bringing the action over the airwaves.
No sitting in shaded stands on warm Saturday afternoons at Hurd Stadium in Beverly or at Hamilton-Wenham's home field. No watching as the leaves turn color, then eventually fall from the trees as the weeks go by. No more bundling up under multiple layers to sit on metal bleachers on chilly Friday nights in late October and into November.
No more taking in the spectacle at beautiful local venues such as Bertram Field in Salem, the turf field at Pingree, Morse Field in Danvers, Jack Welch Stadium in Ipswich, Essex Tech's home turf, Coley Lee Field in Peabody, Piper Field in Marblehead, Bishop Fenwick's Donaldson Field, Manchester's Hyland Field, Manning Field in Lynn, the gleaming surface of St. John's Prep's Glatz Field, Roberts Field up at Masconomet or revered Blocksidge Field in Swampscott.
No Masconomet taking part in the Northeastern Conference for the first time. No chance to see if Swampscott can win its second straight Super Bowl, or if St. John's Prep can remain atop the Commonwealth's mountaintop for the third straight year as state champions. No Danvers/Marblehead late October clash for the Northeastern Conference title. No Pingree's high voltage offensive attack shooting for a second straight prep school Bowl triumph.
No football on Thanksgiving morning.
Almost certainly not this fall, anyway. Hopefully — but by no means a given — starting sometime in March, even if it's in a more shorter, modified, playoff-less format.
That's the reality of the times we're living in. Blocking, tackling, mano-a-mano combat on every play, the very things that make up the essence of football, none of these nuances of the sport are wise to do in a COVID-19 world. Other fall sports could conceivably be altered to adjust physical contact to a modicum, but it's near impossible to do so on the gridiron unless you switch to a 7-on-7 or flag football format (and really, who's thirsting for that?)
Colleague Matt Williams states what has become abundantly clear, especially in light of the updated safety standards that were released Thursday by the Massachusetts Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs (EEA): football coaches and athletic directors aren't uttering the word 'cancelled', as in no games, no chance. Rather, 'delayed' or 'postponed' are the preferred nomenclature, giving hope that something might be able to happen at some point during the 2020-21 school year.
The problem is we just don't know. None of us do. Which makes it incredibly frustrating for players, parents, coaches, officials, administrators and fans.
What we almost certainly do know, sadly and painful to admit, is that the likelihood of high school football being played this fall is slim and none — and Slim's ready to ride off into the sunset, wearing his mask and with hand sanitizer at the ready.