Phil Stacey column: With high school sports back, it's time to embrace changes 

New and uncharted territory.
How many times have we heard those four words uttered over the last six months? If your answer is 'ad nauseam', you'd be on the right track.
Yet as high school student-athletes began practices Friday and, within the next week, will have actual games to play for the first time in over six months, that above-mentioned phrase is very much apropos.
All that we crave these days are things that have always felt familiar to us: gathering with friends, dining out, going to a play, show, movie or concert. Things that the vast majority of us took for granted, assuming those options would always be there.
Part of that freedom — and if you're reading this column, I'm going to go ahead and assume you subscribe to this theory — was our propensity for playing sports. Didn't matter if it was an actual game, practice, tryouts, organized or unorganized, with friends or against rivals ... it was what we love to do. And if you were out of high school but still loved athletics at that level, then going out to watch the games of your choice was the next best thing.
Then, like so many other things in our lives, it was taken away from us.
Now, they're finally back — albeit with lots of restrictions and new rules to follow in the age of coronavirus.
So let's embrace them and be thankful that there are options which allow play to actually happen.
No more throw-ins, slide tackles or going up for the ball with your head in soccer? Not to worry. The necessary adjustments will be made so that the battle for possession is still a crucial element of the game. The same with playing four quarters as opposed to two havles; it'll give the participants time to take mask breaks and recharge.
Field hockey now being played at 7-on-7? Bring it on, I say. That translates into more options for the player with the ball, and more of an open field could lead to better stickhandling and more offensive chances.
Staggered starts on the cross country course? No problem. While runners might not find themselves in packs or trying to pass someone in a different colored tank top, the internal clock in their heads will know when to kick it into gear and make that crucial push towards the finish line.
No bunching up on the tee box or at the greens on the golf course? While the sport is as social as any, being off by yourself to think about strategy or your next shot isn't foreign territory to players.
Finding a way to play volleyball indoors? Bishop Fenwick and St. Mary's of Lynn are doing so; Danvers wants to give it a try, too (here's hoping these ultra-talented program finds some opponents).
Modified football practices with your coaches? Absolutely, if that's what it will take to get the actual season underway during the 'Fall 2' season starting in late February.
Only being able to play half the games that you normally would, almost exclusively against teams from your own league or conference? That's A-OK.
Playing these games without fans in attendance or an extremely limited amount of fans? Hey, if the NHL, NBA, NFL and Major League Baseball can do it, we can do it, too. (Besides, you've got us to give you the in-game updates. You follow us on Twitter, right?)
Masks for everyone — athletes, coaches and officials? Yes, yes and yes. If this is going to work, it's a non-negotiable sacrifice.
When you put a uniform on, the goal is always the same: play to the best of your ability and find a way to win. Yet for what may be the first time ever, that's not the primary focus this fall.
Just getting out onto the field with your teammates, all working towards a common goal, and keeping yourself and others around you safe are the biggest takeaways. Not victories, not how many goals you score or how many birdies you make or how fast your time is on the course. Those are all things to be proud of, certainly, but they're not of foremost importance.
Making this work, and rewarding the faith that your parents, coaches, athletic directors, principals and school committees had in you, is.
The fall season will serve as a litmus test for the rest of the 2020-21 school year. Pull this off without any mishaps, accidents or (God forbid) outbreaks, and it exponentially increases the chances of seeing hockey, basketball, indoor track and the like this winter. The same holds true for football, cheering and (for most schools) girls volleyball in the Fall 2 season, and of course for all of the spring sports, which were cruelly taken away from those athletes and coaches six months ago.
It's not about trying to get a college scholarship (don't worry; they understand). It's not about winning championships. It's about doing something that feels both natural and normal, even if the parameters surrounding your sport of choice have been modified.
At this point, it's simply about getting out and playing.