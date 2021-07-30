The best Little League teams in Massachusetts are currently in Gloucester for the weekend, where the Massachusetts State Finals in the 11 and 12 year old Division will crown a state champ.
The State Finals Tournament, with a trip to Bristol, Connecticut for the Regional Tournament on the line, opened up on Thursday afternoon at Boudreau Field in Gloucester, marking the first time Gloucester has hosted a Little League Tournament beyond the district rounds. The tournament is expected to bring up to 3,000 fans to the city for the four day event, which concludes on Sunday.
Host Gloucester rolled out the red carpet for the four visiting Sectional Champs, Pittsfield American from Section 1, Middleboro from Section 2, Needham National from Section 3 and Peabody West from Section 4.
Gloucester Little League hosted an Opening Ceremony where a player and coach from Pittsfield National recited the Little League and Coach’s pledges. Boston Bruins National Anthem singer Todd Angily sang the Star Spangled Banner at the ceremony, which took place in between Thursday’s two games.
The Gloucester Police Department’s Community Impact Unit comprised of Officer Peter Sutera, Officer Joe Parady and Lt. Jeremiah Nicastro along with K-9 Ace threw out the ceremonial first pitch.
As for the games, they got off to a strong start.
Needham National won the opening game over Middleboro, 7-5 in nine innings. Needham plated four runs in the top of the ninth and Middleboro put the tying run in scoring position, but a fly out ended the contest. It was a comeback win for Needham, which was down to its final strike before tying the game in the top of the sixth inning.
“That’s the great baseball we hoped to see at this tournament,” Gloucester Little League President Jamie Marshall said. “Well played and exciting.”
In the night cap, Pittsfield led Peabody, 3-0 in the fourth inning at press time. The game was delayed over an hour due to rain.
The State Finals Tournament begins as a round robin with the top two finishers moving on to the State Finals on Sunday at noon.
The tournament resumes on Friday with Pittsfield American taking on Needham National at 5:30 p.m. and Peabody West facing Middleboro at 7:30 p.m. On Saturday, Pittsfield American will meet Middleboro at 4:30 p.m. and Peabody West will play Needham National at 6:30 p.m.