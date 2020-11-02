Under normal circumstances, the MIAA football playoffs would have just completed the Sectional Quarterfinal round with the Sectional Semifinals on the horizon this coming weekend.
But 2020 has been anything but normal circumstances as COVID-19 has seen the fall football season moved to the "Fall 2" season, which begins preseason workouts in February.
Since 2013, the increased football playoffs have added three rounds to the tournament, crowning one true state champ in each division. Love the current format or hate it - and there are plenty of valid arguments on both sides - it has led to some memorable moments and games. Here's a look at each of the last seven years of playoff football and how the two local teams have fared.
2013- The inaugural season of increased playoffs saw both Gloucester and Manchester Essex get out of the first round and into the sectional semifinals.
The Fishermen made their playoff debut at Newell Stadium against Northeastern Conference rival Beverly in the Division 3 Northeast Quarterfinals. In a game that was closer than the final score indicates, the Fishermen were able to outlast and wear down the Panthers en route to a 28-13 win led by 137 yards and three rushing touchdowns from Jordan Pallazola.
In the next round, Gloucester performed well against a stacked Tewksbury team but eventually dropped a 28-25 heartbreaker. It may have been Gloucester's most crushing loss in the current system, but the team proved that it was on equal footing with the eventual Division 3 Super Bowl champs, which won the rest of its playoff games by at least two scores.
Manchester Essex entered the Division 5 North playoffs as an underdog, but that didn't stop the team from trampling Brighton, 42-28 in the opening round. The seventh-seeded Hornets were led by an incredible 246 yards rushing and five touchdowns from Chris Dumont.
The Hornets went on to bow out of the tournament the following week with a 38-12 loss to Northeast.
2014- Both Gloucester and Manchester Essex missed the playoffs.
2015- The Fishermen picked up their most memorable and nail-biting win in the current format in 2015 at home against Beverly in the Division 3 Northeast Quarterfinals. Beverly beat Gloucester, 35-0, in a regular season meeting at Newell Stadium, but had to make a return trip to Newell in the playoffs thanks to some quirky tie-breaker rules. The Fishermen picked up the win with an improbable 62-yard drive in just 70 seconds to pick up a 19-15 win. After two big runs from Jermaine Edward, quarterback Mike Cody hit receiver Alex Militello for a seven-yard touchdown with 3.8 seconds to play to clinch the victory.
Gloucester visited Marblehead in the next round and fell 27-0 in a game where it could not get much going against a stingy Marblehead defense.
2016- Gloucester reached the semifinal round for the third time in four years with another impressive opening round win, 18-6 over Melrose in the Division 2A North Quarterfinals. The Red Raiders were defending Division 3 Super Bowl champs (the MIAA realigned Divisions after 2015), but were completely shut down by a standout Gloucester defense. Christian Sanfilippo's 206 yards rushing led the way for Gloucester.
The Fishermen earned another trip to Marblehead, and their arch nemesis took care of them again with a 41-26 win at Piper Field, a game that was not as close as the final score indicates.
2017- Both Gloucester and Manchester Essex saw opening round defeats in the 2017 tournament.
Gloucester entered the postseason banged up and fell to a tough Wilmington team, 30-0 in the Division 4 North Quarterfinals.
Manchester Essex's difficult regular season schedules did it no favors as a team that was probably better than most in the section earned the No. 8 seed and had to travel to eventual Super Bowl qualifier St. Mary's. The result was a 44-0 loss in the Division 7 North Quarters.
2018- The Fishermen turned in their most memorable recent postseason run in 2018 with the program's first sectional title in the current format. Gloucester didn't just win Division 4 North that year, it trounced the competition.
After taking care of defending Division 4 Super Bowl champion Melrose in the quarterfinals, and ran all over them in a 51-20 win. Revere was up next and Gloucester turned a close game at halftime into a blowout win with relentless physical play, 38-7. The team was equally dominant in the sectional finals, throttling Wayland, 38-6. Jan Pena-Ortiz eclipsed 100 yards in each game while Gloucester was the more physically tough team in each round.
The Fishermen were one game away from a Super Bowl berth, but were bounced by eventual Division 4 Super Bowl champ Nashoba, 32-15.
2019- Manchester Essex turned in its most memorable postseason run in the current format last fall with a run all the way to the Division 7 North Finals.
The Hornets outlasted Georgetown in the Quarterfinals with a 30-7 victory led by 17 fourth quarter points. A 100-yard interception return from A.J. Pallazola basically sealed the deal. In the next round, the Hornets ran all over Latin Academy en route to a 28-0 win. Quarterback Will Levendusky threw for 208 yards and three touchdowns in the win while Tristan Nowak had 115 yards and a score through the air.
Manchester Essex then ran into a stacked Greater Lawrence team in a 42-6 finals loss.